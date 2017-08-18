Shoulder injury forces Lanning out of Women's Ashes series

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 18 (ANI): Australian skipper Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the entire Women's Ashes series after undergoing a surgery on her right shoulder.

Confirming the news, Australia's team physio Kate Mahony said the 25-year-old has been struggling with a shoulder injury following the recent World Cup and she is now expected to remain sidelined for next six to eight months.

"Meg has been managing a right shoulder injury and following the recent World Cup, it became apparent that she would require surgery," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mahony as saying.

"Meg underwent surgery earlier this week and we expect that she will require a long rehabilitation period of six to eight months, ruling her out of the upcoming Ashes series. We will continue to monitor her progress, with return to play timelines to become clearer once she has commenced rehabilitation," he added.

Lannings' absence might come as a huge blow to Australia who are bidding to retain the Ashes title at home in a series, comprising of one Test, three ODIs and as many T20Is in October and November.

Disappointed to miss the Ashes series, Lanning said she is looking forward to her rehabilitation process.

"Whilst it's very disappointing to be unavailable for the Ashes, I'm looking forward to getting stuck into my rehabilitation and returning to cricket as soon as possible. It's an incredibly special occasion for any cricketer to be a part of and I wish the team all the best as they set out to retain the Ashes," Lanning said.

Australian selectors are expected to name Lannings' replacement in new few weeks.(ANI)