Shikhar Dhawan to fly home from Sri Lanka leave to attend his ailing mother

New Delhi [India], Sept. 2 (ANI): Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will leave from Sri Lanka for Delhi on Sunday attend his ailing mother.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said this in a statement on Saturday.

"Dhawan's mother is stable and is recovering well at the moment," read the statement issued by the BCCI.

No replacement has yet been decided for the 5th ODI and the only T20I scheduled to be held on September 3rd and 6th respectively in Colombo.

India will play its fifth ODI against Sri Lanka at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

While the one Twenty 20 International will be played on September 6.

India continued their dominance in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, defeating them by a huge margin of 168 runs in the fourth ODI of the five-match series at the R. Premdasa Stadium here on Thursday. (ANI)