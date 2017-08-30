Sharjeel Khan slapped with a five-year ban for spot-fixing

​

Pakistan cricketer, Sharjeel Khan has been banned from all forms of cricket for the next five years owing to his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal that struck the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year. The decision was made by a three-member anti-corruption tribunal formed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

His opening partner Khalid Latif too was accused of the same offence. The tribunal decided to give their verdict on Khan before turning towards Latif.

"The two cricketers are expected to get similar bans when the tribunal gives its verdict early next month," stated a PCB official.

In case you didn't know...

The two players were sent back from Dubai on the second day of the tournament. The anti-corruption unit of PCB reported that both these Pakistani openers were involved in suspicious activities that included meeting with the bookies.

The details

Both Khan and Latif were found as guilty on the charges made against them. Khan and his lawyer did not question the authority of the tribunal which is headed by a former judge of the Lahore High Court.

However, Latif and his lawyer challenged the decision of the tribunal and questioned the validity of the body. They also refrained from appearing in all the sessions. It was reported that Latif's lawyer was involved in a verbal brawl with Lt General (retd) Tauqir Zia, former chairman of PCB and a member of the tribunal.

Latif challenged the decision of the tribunal in the Lahore High Court but failed in his attempt.

PCB stated that it has filed all the pieces of evidence and their official arguments against both these players and will respect the decision that is made by the tribunal.

What's next?

Both the players were expected to receive two-five years of ban along with a hefty fine of two million rupees. Khan has already been handed a five-year ban and the amount to be paid in fine will be revealed soon. Latif's sentence is yet to be announced.

Author's take

Match fixing or spot fixing scandals are not new to Pakistan Cricket. Time and again their players have been condemned for committing this act of felony and have faced the repercussions of these immoral acts.

The only silver lining in this disgraceful series of events is the manner in which PCB and the tribunal handled the situation. Such crimes demand strict actions to be taken immediately and that was efficiently delivered by the concerned authorities.

A five-year ban should give enough time to the guilty for them to ponder over their mistake and learn their lessons.

