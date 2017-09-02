Shardul Thakur explains why he chose Tendulkar's No.10 jersey

​

More

What’s the story?

The iconic No.10 jersey holds a special place in Indian cricket. Made famous by Sachin Tendulkar, unarguably India’s best batsman ever, the number was retired by the Mumbai Indians franchise after a campaign by its online fans.

The 25-year-old has disclosed why he chose the celebrated jersey, attributing numerology to the move that received a lot of flak on social media after the conclusion of the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

In case you didn’t know…

A follower of numerology, Tendulkar has played with No.10 for a good part of his career, especially the latter half. Before donning ten, Tendulkar also used to adorn No.99 on his back, the highest number possible on a jersey.

After recovering from a serious tennis elbow problem in 2004, Sachin returned to the Indian team set-up the very next year, playing against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as he made his way back to top form. Before the series, Sachin’s brother Ajit approached famed astrologer Bejan Daruwalla, who suggested the Indian batsman to wear No.33.

Later on, towards the 2007 World Cup, he switched back to the old jersey and played with the same number until his retirement in 2012.

The heart of the matter

More

While numbers on cricketing jerseys do not hold as much significance as, perhaps, football ones, Sachin holds a special place in Indian cricket, the reason why Mumbai Indians, the IPL side the 44-year-old played for, decided to retire the jersey after his last game.

However, Sachin’s die-hard fans were left fuming when Shardul Thakur, who made his debut for the Indian team in the fourth ODI of the ongoing India-Sri Lanka series, sported the same number behind his back.

Speaking to media, Thakur explained that he had chosen the number because the sum of the digits of his birthdate, 16+10+1991, comes out to be 10. Interestingly, Thakur’s initials, are also the same as that of Sachin’s.

What’s next?

Despite being in the scheme of things since July 2016, Thakur got to make his debut only in the ongoing ODI series, but will look to get more chances as India builds a team in the lead-up to the 2019 World Cup.

Author’s Take

While opinions will vary on why Shardul Thakur chose the No.10 jersey despite knowing the importance of it in Indian cricket, one should also realise that he was in his rights to select the number because the Board hasn't officially retired the number from Indian cricket.

Yet, knowing that the No.10 is synonymous with Sachin, Thakur could have avoided the number and chosen anything else.

​