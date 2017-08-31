Shardul makes debut India opt to bat in fourth ODI against Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 31 (ANI): India won the toss and opted to bat first in the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against Sri Lanka at the R. Premdasa Stadium on Thursday.

For India, Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur is making his international debut. Also Manish Pandey has been included in the Playing XI in place of Kedar Jhadav.

Having already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, India will aim to continue their winning streak and rub salt on the wounds of the home side, which is suffering from injuries and horrendous run this year.

For India, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be cynosure of all eyes as he will be playing his 300th ODI. He is expected to come up with a memorable performance in his milestone encounter.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dilshan Munaweera, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga(c) (ANI)