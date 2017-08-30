Sharapova sees off Babos to extend New York stay

By Julien Pretot
1 / 9

Tennis - US Open

Tennis - US Open - New York, U.S. - August 30, 2017 - Maria Sharapova of Russia after defeating Timea Babos of Hungary in their second round match. REUTERS/Mike Segar

By Julien Pretot

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Maria Sharapova extended her grand slam comeback when the former world number one defeated Hungary's Timea Babos 6-7(4) 6-4 6-1 on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. Open third round.

The Russian, in her first appearance at a major since she returned from a 15-month doping ban in April, did not have the same inspiration that helped her beat world number two Simona Halep in the opening round.

Sharapova, who was granted a wildcard entry to the tournament, made too many unforced errors in a scrappy first set that featured six breaks of serve.

Once she found her groove midway through the second set, however, the 30-year-old, sporting a pale peach pink crystal-encrusted dress, eventually shone like a diamond, tossing Babos aside in a one-sided decider.

The Hungarian bowed out on the second match point when she sailed a backhand long, triggering a huge roar on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Russian has a clear path to the semi-finals, where she could meet tournament favourite Garbine Muguruza of Spain.

Sharapova got off to a shaky start as Babos, who mixed her game perfectly with serves to the body and sliced forehands, opened a 2-0 lead.

The Russian eventually forced a tiebreak but made a mess of a couple of forehands to hand Babos a deserved lead.

Sharapova became more vocal as she saved break points in a sixth game that proved to be the turning point of the match.

The 2006 U.S. Open champion broke in the following game and held to clinch the second set as Babos sensed her chance was gone.

Sharapova then broke twice in the decider to move 4-1 ahead and ensure her third round place was a formality.

(Editing by Ed Osmond/Greg Stutchbury)

