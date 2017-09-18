Shane Bond offers himself up for head coach gig

Wellington [New Zealand], Sept 18 (ANI): Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond has expressed his desire to take up the role of a head coach, particularly of an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, in the coming future.

"I've got my sights on a head coaching role, but it's how it all lines up with everything else in your life. I've got great opportunities with Brisbane and the IPL and I really enjoy them," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bond as saying.

The 42-year-old, however, rejected speculations of joining the England camp as the bowling coach for the first three Ashes series Down Under this summer.

The speculations of Bond being roped in as England's bowling coach on a short-term has been doing rounds since the departure of former West Indies fast bowler Ottis Gibson, who resigned from the post at the end of the home summer to become South Africa's head coach.

"My kids are at an age where I want to be around and not miss too much. Every opportunity you've got to look at and weigh up what's best for the important people around you. I'd love to be involved with the IPL [as a head coach]. I love the New Zealand cricket team and would like to have another period of involvement. I'm just not quite sure when that's going to be," Bond said.

The former right-arm pacer is currently serving a short-term contract as New Zealand A coach for the upcoming tour of India, where the two sides are scheduled to play two four-day games and five one-day matches.

He also has running contracts as bowling coach of Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Mumbai Indians in the IPL.(ANI)