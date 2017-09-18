Shane Bond aims to become head coach of IPL team

​

What's the story?

Former New Zealand speedster and Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bond has expressed readiness to become the head coach of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Eager to explore further avenues in his coaching career, the 42-year old has set his sights on taking on a much bigger role.

"I've got my sights on a head coaching role, but it's how it all lines up with everything else in your life. I've got great opportunities with Brisbane (Heat) and the IPL and I really enjoy them," Bond told Dominion Post.

He elaborated, "My kids are at an age where I want to be around and not miss too much. Every opportunity you've got to look at and weigh up what's best for the important people around you. I'd love to be involved with the IPL (as head coach). I love the New Zealand cricket team and would like to have another period of involvement. I'm just not quite sure when that's going to be."

The Background

Bond was one of the most feared fast bowlers during his heydays. Capable of generating searing pace, the right-armer tormented plenty of top batsmen in his pomp. However, recurring injuries limited his playing career to just 120 appearances across all formats.

The heart of the matter

Upon retiring from the game in 2010, Bond embarked on a coaching career at both international and domestic circuits. Apart from being the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL, he also serves in a similar capacity with Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League (BBL).

In addition to his domestic Twenty20 stints, Bond also served as bowling coach of New Zealand team between 2012 and 2015. He was widely credited with the transformation of Tim Southee and Trent Boult into a world-class bowling combination.

What's next?

Bond is currently the head coach of New Zealand's 'A' team for the upcoming tour of India. Henry Nicholls' team will play a couple of four-day matches (starting from September 23rd) against India 'A' at the Dr. Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada before featuring in five 50-over fixtures at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Author's Take

Having played prominently at the highest level of the game, Bond is an ideal candidate for taking charge of an IPL team. The development of Jasprit Bumrah from being a promising seamer into a Team India regular stands as a testament to the Kiwi's coaching skills. It remains to be seen if any of the franchises offer him the opportunity to take the next step.

