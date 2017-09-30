Shami and I have to take more responsibility: Umesh Yadav

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept. 30 (ANI): As India gear to face Australia in the fifth and final ODI of the series in Nagpur, speedster Umesh Yadav believes that he and Mohammed Shami need to take more responsibility, especially in the death overs.

Speaking on the eve of the final game, the Vidharba Express said that both he and Shami were playing after a long time and gave 15-20 runs extra in the last game in Bangalore which India lost by 21 runs.

Umesh was the most successful bowler, bagging four wickets, though he did give away 71 runs in his 10 overs.

He, however, added that atmosphere in the dressing room is good despite Australia snapping India's nine-match winning streak.

"It's good (atmosphere is dressing room). We know we lost the game but batsmen put in a good effort. We gave 15-20 runs extra and we have to control that. Mohammed Shami and I played after a long time. But, we are senior bowlers and have to take responsibility," said Umesh.

"We have to bowl whatever the team needs from us. There is a little bit like good balls and bad balls but I think everything went well. As fast bowlers, Shami and me have to take more responsibility at death overs otherwise everything is okay," he added.

The right-arm pacer, who has been India's premier bowler in Test format in the recent past, further asserted that he likes to play Test cricket more because it gives him more time.

"I think ODIs will continue to be played more than Tests and I like Test cricket because you have time. I like Test because you have situations and match analysis and I like those challenges," said the 29-year-old.

Umesh picked up 30 wickets in an extended 2016-17 season for Virat Kohli and Co and was one of the main reasons why India remained a dominant force in the Test format.

"Challenges like picking wickets on slow wickets as a fast bowler. These things bring more confidence in you and you become accurate because you know how to bowl on this wicket and focus more on bowling there," he said.

"I think I am more than happy to play Test cricket. In ODIs, you have less time due to format. It's good if you play both ODIs and Test but I think it's good for me to play cricket in any format. In my age I would love to play all formats and it's good for me. I would love to play all formats," he added.

Seven years since his international debut, Umesh has played 33 Tests and 71 ODIs, in which he has taken 92 and 102 wickets respectively. (ANI)