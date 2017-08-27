Shakib helps Bangladesh win Day 1 honours of Dhaka Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 27 (ANI): Shakib al Hasan came out with an all-round as Bangladesh tightened the screws on Australia on the very first day of the opening Test of the two-match series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, here on Sunday.

After being bowled out for 260 in their first innings, Bangladesh had Australia reeling at 18-3 at Stumps on Day One.

Skipper Steven Smith and Matt Renshaw were batting at scores of 6* and 3* respectively at the close of play, with Australia still trailing by 242 runs.

For the hosts, Shakib and Mehidy Hasan picked up one-one wicket while one Australian wicket fell through run-out.

Earlier, winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh had a disastrous start as they lost three wickets at the score of 10. However, veterans Shakib (85) and Tamim Iqbal (71) steadied the ship with a much-needed 155-run stand.

Apart from the duo, none of the Bangladesh batsmen could stay long at the crease and fell prey to some brilliant bowling from the visitors.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 3-79, recalled Ashton Agar claimed 3-46 and pacer Pat Cummins also finished with figures of 3-63.

During the course of the inning, Lyon passed Richie Benaud's mark of 248 wickets and went on to hit the 250 mark. (ANI)