Shakib allowed to take short break from Tests

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 11 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted a short break to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan from Test cricket.

However, the duration of the sabbatical is shorter than the six-month period which Shakib had asked for.

Confirming the news, Akram Khan, the BCB's cricket operations chairman, said that although Shakib would be allowed to take rest during Bangladesh's tour of South Africa, he has the option of playing the second Test.

"Shakib wrote a letter to us asking for a six-month break. He can miss the first Test against South Africa but if he wants, he can play the second Test. He will not be traveling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do," ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram as saying.

Akram confirmed that the Bangladesh all-rounder had made the request in a bid to prolong his international career.

"We can't always be thinking about us. We should also keep his fatigue into consideration,' he said.

Bangladesh are slated to play four Tests, two each against South Africa and Sri Lanka, over the next six months.

They will also play three ODIs and two T20s, during their South Africa tour, while there are also a number of limited-overs matches scheduled against Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, it will be the first time that a Bangladesh player will voluntarily miss a Test.

Shakib, who has kept himself available for the limited-overs series, has been Bangladesh's most consistent performer in the last 10 years, having played 51 Tests so far while missing just seven since becoming a regular member of the side.

He has also become a regular member in the franchise-based T20 leagues since 2011 and is currently the No. 1 ranked all-rounder across all the three formats. ( ANI)