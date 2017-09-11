Shakib Al Hasan seeks six-month break from Tests

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sept 11 (ANI): All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has sought a six-month break from Test cricket from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), in a bid to manage his workload.

Shakib has already submitted a letter to the BCB asking for a sabbatical and the board is now expected to discuss the same ahead of the announcement of the Test squad for tour to South Africa.

Confirming the news, Jalal Yunus, BCB's media committee chairman, said, "Shakib has submitted a letter to the BCB asking for a six-month break from Test cricket."

According to ESPNcricinfo, the BCB has taken Shakib's request seriously and is considering him giving a shortened break in the player's bid to prolong his international career.

Bangladesh are slated to play four Tests, two each against South Africa and Sri Lanka, over the next six months.

They will also play three ODIs and two T20s, during their South Africa tour, while there are also a number of limited-overs matches scheduled against Sri Lanka.

Shakib, who has kept himself available for the limited-overs series, has been Bangladesh's most consistent performer in the last 10 years.

He has also become a regular member in the franchise-based T20 leagues since 2011 and is currently the No. 1 ranked all-rounder across all the three formats. (ANI)