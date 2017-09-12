Shakhtar must be "practically perfect" against Napoli: manager

(Reuters) - Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca said on Tuesday his side needed to be "practically perfect" to get a result against Serie A's Napoli in their opening Champions League group stage match.

Shakhtar, who won the Ukrainian league for the 10th time in 15 years last season, host Napoli in Group F on Wednesday.

"We have to be practically perfect to compete against them," Portuguese manager Fonseca said at a news conference after the team arrived in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where the match will be played.

Fonseca said the group favourites were Napoli and Manchester City, but that Shakhtar "will try to surprise".

"We perfectly understand how difficult it will be in this group," he said.

Napoli finished third in Serie A last season and reached the last 16 in the Champions League.

