The seniors are abusing youngsters like me, jokes KL Rahul

Rajdeep Puri

CRICKET-SRI-IND : News Photo

The Indian cricket team performed exceptionally well against Sri Lanka and demolished them 3-0 in the three match Test series which was held in the Island nation over the past one month.

Each player gave their 100% on the field and the dedication and integrity with which they played transformed into the success which they achieved on the field.

While they looked extremely focused on the field during the match, they thoroughly enjoy the time spent with each other off the field.

The atmosphere in the dressing room, amongst all the players, is commendable and they all share an excellent camaraderie with each other.

Two such pals are Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul. The duo are going through a purple patch on the field and have come up with exceptional performances with the bat. Pujara was the second highest run-getter in the series, scoring 309 runs in 4 innings with two centuries to his name. On the other hand, Rahul scored two half centuries in two innings thus making it eight half centuries on the trot.

Off the field, they enjoy playing FIFA, and "trolling" each other amongst many other things.

In a video posted by bcci.tv, Pujara interviews Rahul in an informal manner and speaks to him about a whole range of topics ranging from Rahul's injury to their FIFA skills.

After talking about their favourite video game, Pujara took a dig at his teammate and asked him about his constant injuries. He claimed that there is only one footprint at the NCA which belonged to Rahul.

Rahul then went on to irk Pujara by saying that he hogs the short-leg position and doensn't allow him to field there.

The entire conversation was a light hearted one and was quite sarcastic in nature.

Here is how the conversation went:

Pujara: Whenever I visit NCA nowadays, I see only one footprint and that is of KL Rahul. So, tell me about that, bro. Has this transitioned

Rahul: (Laughs) Don't ask me, Puj. I don't like going to the NCA for rehab. It's been a tough time going to NCA. I mean, I enjoy going there for training and for practice, and not for rehab. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of injuries on the way and I think I hold you equally responsible for my injuries because you don't share the short-leg duties with me now. You are abusing the youngster.

Pujara (cuts Rahul off): No, No, No. I'm going to interrupt him here. He has improved as a short-leg fielder and is one of the best in the Indian team.

Rahul: I'm still learning and getting better at my short-leg skills but Pujara is the legend of short-leg. Every time he is at that position, he makes wicket happen. The ball just seems to find him, so I've been putting pressure on him to be there all day and take the responsibility and take one for the team.

Pujara: One person who will agree with him is Murali Vijay. Both of them have ganged up on me. They say that I'm the best but I feel Rahul has improved a lot.

Rahul: This is clear indication that the senior-junior thing is still happening in the dressing room. The seniors are abusing youngsters like me.

  • 5 players who should have been picked for T20I squad
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    5 players who should have been picked for T20I squad

    Some T20 specialists didn't make the cut.

  • Golf - Matsuyama announces marriage and fatherhood, surprising Japan
    cricket
    Reuters

    Golf - Matsuyama announces marriage and fatherhood, surprising Japan

    By Andrew Both CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama announced on Monday that he has been married since January and is now a father, news which caught Japanese media and fans by surprise. Matsuyama announced the news only hours after falling short in his quest to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship. Matsuyama, 25, is one of the most popular sports figures in Japan.

  • Woods had five drugs in system at time of DUI arrest - report
    cricket
    Reuters

    Woods had five drugs in system at time of DUI arrest - report

    (Reuters) - Former world number one golfer Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system when he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in May, according to an ESPN report on Monday.

  • Shahid Afridi wishes India ‘Happy Independence Day’
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Shahid Afridi wishes India ‘Happy Independence Day’

    India and Pakistan have witnessed several wars and conflicts in the past 70 years of their relationship.

  • More than 2,000 mascot applications received for Tokyo
    cricket
    Reuters

    More than 2,000 mascot applications received for Tokyo

    (Reuters) - A total of 2,042 mascot designs have been received for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a competition launched earlier this month invited Japanese residents to submit their proposals, Games organisers said on Tuesday. According to the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, a quarter of the total applicants were in their teens or 20s, while almost half of the submissions were received from people aged 30 to 49. There were 1,774 individual submissions and 268 group submissions, while several entries were created as a part of elementary school club projects.

  • Watch Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul reveal about their funky hairstyle, new celebration and Shikhar Dhawan’s new nickname
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Watch Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul reveal about their funky hairstyle, new celebration and Shikhar Dhawan’s new nickname

    After the 3rd Test against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul wore the questioner’s hat and interviewed Hardik Pandya.

  • cricket
    ANI

    ICC hires international security company for Pakistan

    Lahore [Pakistan], Aug 16 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) has employed a security company for a three-year period in their bid to resume the international cricket in Pakistan. Confirming the news, newly-appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi revealed that formation of the international security company is the first step towards the resumption of cricket in the country.

  • 30 ACB officials boycott meeting; blame Chairman Atif Mashal for being biased
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    30 ACB officials boycott meeting; blame Chairman Atif Mashal for being biased

    The boycotted members told media that Chairman Atif Mashal is a conservative person and wants to create his own group of people in board.

  • CoA Complains to SC: BCCI Deliberately Misconstrued ‘Order’
    cricket
    News18

    CoA Complains to SC: BCCI Deliberately Misconstrued ‘Order’

    The SC-appointed Committee of Administrators has pulled up the Board of Control for Cricket in India for deliberately misconstruing the apex court’s order dated July 24 and barring the CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team from attending the Special General Meeting on July 26.

  • 5 takeaways from India's ODI and T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    5 takeaways from India's ODI and T20 squad for the Sri Lanka series

    From Yuvraj's omission to Shardul's inclusion, the Indian squad has a few talking points.

  • Galatasaray swoop for West Ham winger Feghouli
    cricket
    Reuters

    Galatasaray swoop for West Ham winger Feghouli

    Galatasaray have signed West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli on a five-year contract for 4.25 million euros ($5.01 million), the Turkish club announced on Monday. The 27-year-old Algeria international spent one season at West Ham after joining the Premier League club on a three-year deal from La Liga side Valencia last year. Feghouli scored four goals in 27 appearances for the Hammers, including one against NK Domzale in the return leg of a Europa League third qualifying round tie in West Ham's first match at the club's new London Stadium last July.

  • cricket
    Reuters

    Tennis: Keys beats Vandeweghe again in Cincinnati

    Madison Keys beat fellow American CoCo Vandeweghe for the second time in eight days with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory on Monday to reach the second round of the Cincinnati Open. Keys beat Vandeweghe in straight sets in the Stanford Classic final and while pushed a little harder on Monday, the 16th seed still had enough to get by her big-serving compatriot in just under two hours. "CoCo is always going to be a tough person to have to try to get returns in," Keys said during her on-court interview.

  • cricket
    Reuters

    Australian former Olympic champion Wooldridge dies

    Australian cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, a former Olympic and world champion, has died at the age of 39. Wooldridge won a team pursuit gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and four world titles in the same event from 2002-06. "Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW," the state governing body said in a statement.

  • Steven Smith expects Glenn Maxwell to work on his off-spin ahead of Bangladesh Tour
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Steven Smith expects Glenn Maxwell to work on his off-spin ahead of Bangladesh Tour

    In the practice match, both Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell were cantered for runs.

  • Mashrafe Mortaza urges Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and other seniors to step up against Australia
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Mashrafe Mortaza urges Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan and other seniors to step up against Australia

    Ahead of the Test series, Mashrafe Mortaza felt that Bangladesh would need to perform better than their best against Australia.

  • CPL 2017: Denesh Ramdin’s heroics help Trinbago Knight Riders seal knockouts berth
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    CPL 2017: Denesh Ramdin’s heroics help Trinbago Knight Riders seal knockouts berth

    With this, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have lost all their five matches so far.

  • Cricket: Dhoni no automatic choice, says chief selector
    cricket
    Reuters

    Cricket: Dhoni no automatic choice, says chief selector

    Mahendra Singh Dhoni is no longer an automatic choice in one-day internationals and the former India captain needs to keep performing to be involved in the 2019 World Cup, chief selector MSK Prasad has said. "Whenever a player keeps ageing... I was just reading (Andre) Agassi's book "Open", his life actually started after 30 years," Prasad told reporters in Pallekele on Monday as India completed a 3-0 test series sweep of Sri Lanka. If he is not, we will have to look at alternatives." Dhoni, who stepped down as limited-overs captain in January, was once considered India's best finisher and no target was deemed out of reach with the boundary-hitting right-hander at the crease.

  • Edgbaston does its homework before England’s first day-night Test | The Spin
    cricket
    The Guardian

    Edgbaston does its homework before England’s first day-night Test | The Spin

    England’s Ben Stokes takes part in a fielding drill during a nets session at Edgbaston on Monday night. The first of many questions that executives at Edgbaston had to ask as they commenced preparations for England’s first ever day-night Test was: what do you call the breaks? Standard, daytime Tests have their lunch break at, well, lunchtime, and their tea break at, give or take, tea time.

  • 15th August 2005: Australia Survive an Ashes Classic
    cricket
    News18

    15th August 2005: Australia Survive an Ashes Classic

    In one of the greatest Ashes Test ever played, Ricky Ponting led from the front on the final day with a feisty knock of 156 to deny England a victory.

  • Ravichandran Ashwin to launch his cricket academy in Dubai
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Ravichandran Ashwin to launch his cricket academy in Dubai

    Although, Ravichandran Ashwin is not part of the limited-overs side, he will be seen in whites again and this time for Worcestershire.

  • David Warner hit by a bouncer, retires hurt
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    David Warner hit by a bouncer, retires hurt

    The Australia vice-captain got hit on the side of the neck by a Josh Hazlewood bouncer

  • Mark Wood hopes to regain fitness ahead of Ashes 2017-18
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Mark Wood hopes to regain fitness ahead of Ashes 2017-18

    The competition amongst pacers for Ashes selection is high with James Anderson and Stuart Broad almost certain along with Toby Roland-Jones, Chris Woakes in contention as well.

  • Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Broom earn New Zealand central contract
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Colin de Grandhomme, Neil Broom earn New Zealand central contract

    BJ Watling is the wicketkeeper-batsman who has been given the contract in place of Ronchi.

  • Queensland Bulls move on without Chris Lynn
    cricket
    Sportskeeda

    Queensland Bulls move on without Chris Lynn

    Owing to his surgery, Lynn missed out on a Queenslands contract for the 2017-18 season.

  • Hashim Amla to leave South Africa and sign Kolpak deal?
    cricket
    Cricketcountry

    Hashim Amla to leave South Africa and sign Kolpak deal?

    There are reports that Hashim Amla's teammate Morne Morkel would join the lucrative league as well.