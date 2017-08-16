The seniors are abusing youngsters like me, jokes KL Rahul

​

The Indian cricket team performed exceptionally well against Sri Lanka and demolished them 3-0 in the three match Test series which was held in the Island nation over the past one month.

Each player gave their 100% on the field and the dedication and integrity with which they played transformed into the success which they achieved on the field.

While they looked extremely focused on the field during the match, they thoroughly enjoy the time spent with each other off the field.

The atmosphere in the dressing room, amongst all the players, is commendable and they all share an excellent camaraderie with each other.

Two such pals are Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul. The duo are going through a purple patch on the field and have come up with exceptional performances with the bat. Pujara was the second highest run-getter in the series, scoring 309 runs in 4 innings with two centuries to his name. On the other hand, Rahul scored two half centuries in two innings thus making it eight half centuries on the trot.

Off the field, they enjoy playing FIFA, and "trolling" each other amongst many other things.

In a video posted by bcci.tv, Pujara interviews Rahul in an informal manner and speaks to him about a whole range of topics ranging from Rahul's injury to their FIFA skills.

After talking about their favourite video game, Pujara took a dig at his teammate and asked him about his constant injuries. He claimed that there is only one footprint at the NCA which belonged to Rahul.

Rahul then went on to irk Pujara by saying that he hogs the short-leg position and doensn't allow him to field there.

The entire conversation was a light hearted one and was quite sarcastic in nature.

Here is how the conversation went:

Pujara: Whenever I visit NCA nowadays, I see only one footprint and that is of KL Rahul. So, tell me about that, bro. Has this transitioned

Rahul: (Laughs) Don't ask me, Puj. I don't like going to the NCA for rehab. It's been a tough time going to NCA. I mean, I enjoy going there for training and for practice, and not for rehab. Unfortunately, I've had a lot of injuries on the way and I think I hold you equally responsible for my injuries because you don't share the short-leg duties with me now. You are abusing the youngster.

Pujara (cuts Rahul off): No, No, No. I'm going to interrupt him here. He has improved as a short-leg fielder and is one of the best in the Indian team.

Rahul: I'm still learning and getting better at my short-leg skills but Pujara is the legend of short-leg. Every time he is at that position, he makes wicket happen. The ball just seems to find him, so I've been putting pressure on him to be there all day and take the responsibility and take one for the team.

Pujara: One person who will agree with him is Murali Vijay. Both of them have ganged up on me. They say that I'm the best but I feel Rahul has improved a lot.

Rahul: This is clear indication that the senior-junior thing is still happening in the dressing room. The seniors are abusing youngsters like me.

