Have we seen the last of Yuvraj & Raina?

The World Cup is less than two years away and the cricketing boards around the world are doing all they can to put up the most competitive side that will bear their nation's hopes to clinch the most prestigious title. One of the most important factors in this task is to set the perfect combination, not only in choosing whether to play five bowlers or, four bowlers and an all-rounder, but also to strike the perfect balance between age, performance, and experience.

MS Dhoni, India's former captain, has highlighted in the past that the slow legs need to move fast or disappear altogether. Ravi Shastri, the current Indian coach, has also stressed the importance of having the best fielding side in the world.

But if the slow legs can bat or bowl better than the fast legs, do you give them an advantage? Or is fielding the entrance test to represent the national side?

What has held India in the recent past?

India's main obstacle has been the inability to step up in pressure situations on the big stage, be it losing the final of the Champions Trophy 2017 or losing the semi final of the 2015 World Cup to Australia, and several other occasions in the past. How do you tackle a situation like that? Do you bring in people who have an experience in dealing such situations, the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina or do you send the likes of Kedar Jadhav & Manish Pandey to try and play their natural game, in the process, devising a method of their own to steer India out of this predicament?

Is that a risk the nation would be willing to take or do they rest their hopes on capable shoulders who have proved their mettle in the past?

Experience over promise?

