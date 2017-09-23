The secret of a successful run-chase: Bevan, Dhoni and the art of finishing

​

The master of his domain More

​

The intrigue involved in a successfully orchestrated run chase in a one-day game cannot quite be captured in words. It is momentous and makes for a compelling watch and is second to none in terms of seat-edge viewing. An air of nervous excitement permeates and an avid watcher senses drama.

Crowds come through the turnstiles praying for their money's worth and should the game go down to the proverbial wire, it remains etched in the viewers' minds for a long time to come.

The allure is all the more appealing given it cloaks the cool, calm and collected approach of the chasing side, mostly displayed by an able finisher and on most other occasions, it brings to the forefront a clever and intrepid pair with a cunning game plan and plenty of chutzpah.

The finisher, more often than not, knows when to maximise with minimum risks, and which bowler to target and bleed dry.

Finishing such run-chases leaves the opponent blanched and bombed even as the victorious finisher experiences a rare unexplainable high, where he may be excused to think that he could even walk on water, for a fleeting bit, till the enormity of the situation sinks in!

Cast your mind back to the chases crafted by the then greenhorns, Kaif and Yuvraj in Lord's in the summer of 2002, upsetting the English applecart.

Then, there is the savage butchery of Pakistan in early 2005 by Sehwag and Dhoni in India, not to forget the impressive "come from behind" win cobbled by Dhoni and Yuvraj in early 2006 in Pakistan, which took MSD to another level, after his clinical hitting versus the Lankans en route to 183* at Jaipur only the previous winter.

The World Cup win on 3/4/2011 in Mumbai was the crowning glory as MSD seized the initiative, promoted his self and swamped the Lankans in the company of Gambhir.

The names of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Michael Bevan and Mike Hussey from the modern era are at the top of my head when I conjure up a heroic run chase and a smart finisher.

Kohli's blast that annihilated Malinga and co. in a truncated group match in the VB series in early 2012 helped him turn the corner and morph into a giant of such frenetic chases.

Then again, the Master's exhibition in the famous "Desert Storm" was, I suppose, the benchmark on which all other run-chases get compared to.

Sachin's blade in April 1998 was as broad and wide as a barn door; it had a wide middle and reeked of incandescent brilliance.

Coming against the might of the Aussies made it all the more sweet. India, till that point, may well have choked at the altar, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory, but for Sachin's masterclass.

That he could still produce such rare gems 10 years down the line in early 2008, spoke of his longevity - aside from shutting many a carping critic mouth that reckoned India's wheels came unstuck whilst chasing in bouncy alien conditions.

Batting at No.5 and 6 demanded a great deal of adaptability and malleability from the players, for one could either be walking in during a crisis, or have the onerous task of upping the ante, both difficult without a cool head. That aside, one had to shepherd the lower order, including the tail.

In my opinion, among the lot, Bevan was the pathfinding trailblazer. Given he was a left-hander and that my career overlapped his, I was keen to emulate him.

Read More