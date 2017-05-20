Scientific astrologer predicts Rising Pune Supergiant to lift their maiden IPL trophy

Can Rohit Sharma power the Mumbai Indians to a record third IPL crown or will it be Steven Smith who clinches Pune’s maiden IPL title?

Rohit probably has the best horoscope amongst all the captains in the fray in the IPL. He has as many as six celestial bodies in exaltation – the Sun, Moon, Venus, Uranus, Planet-X (2007 RH283) and Planet-Z (2008 FC76).

This is probably as good as MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir’s who have both won a couple of IPL crowns each.

The biggest hurdle for the 30-year-old this time is the fact that he has already led Mumbai Indians to two IPL wins in 2013 and 2015. Add to that the fact that he has also won another Twenty20 tournament in the form of the Champions League in 2013.

There is a quota of success for each horoscope. One cannot win more than what one is destined to. The strength of the horoscope shows how many wins one can end up with. Rohit Sharma definitely cannot better the captaincy records of Dhoni, who probably has the best horoscope amongst all the captains who have featured in the IPL since its inception. Dhoni has won just two IPL crowns and Rohit too may end up with only two.

What also goes against the Mumbai Indians is that in those three victories, the nucleus of the team remained the same - Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Parthiv Patel, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard and a few others. The same team cannot give you success time and again. KKR, with almost the same nucleus, had to bow out in the second qualifier. Mumbai Indians may just lose out after going a step further.

The biggest factor that goes in favour of the Rising Pune Supergiant is that their captain Steven Smith has not really won any major tournament as a skipper except the inaugural Big Bash League in 2011. Smith has four planets in super strong positions – Planet-X, Planet-Y, Mars and Venus.

This may not be extraordinary compared to a Dhoni or even Rohit, but Smith definitely has it in him to win a grand tournament like the IPL at least once and this is his best chance to do so.

Moreover, the entire Pune team consists of players who haven’t tasted huge success in the past despite possessing good horoscopes and that only augments Pune’s chances. Thankfully for them, this time the captain is not Dhoni. And this is what will do the trick for them.