Scalped tickets for Perth Test to be put back on sale

Melbourne [Australia], August 23 (ANI): 2890 scalped tickets for this summer's Perth Ashes Test between Australia and England have been recovered by Cricket Australia (CA) and will be put back on sale.

It is said that the tickets had been offered on eBay at inflated values.

Cricket Australia executive general manager, events and leagues, Anthony Everard, said that their team is working extremely hard to identify and stop tickets being re-sold at an inflated value across the venues.

"We know that tickets are in high demand for this series and this is a very clear message to those who try to take advantage of the system and scalp tickets at inflated prices, that we will identify and cancel tickets, in accordance with our terms and conditions," ESPNcricinfo quoted Everard as saying.

He further appealed to all the fans not to support the practice.

"Fans who purchase tickets from unauthorised resellers (such as Viagogo, Ticketmaster Resale, Gumtree, eBay etc.) risk paying too much, receiving invalid tickets or no tickets at all. Unfortunately, we are unable to assist fans or verify any tickets purchased through resellers," he added.

The much anticipated Ashes series will begin from November 23, with the Perth Test being scheduled to be held from December 14. (ANI)