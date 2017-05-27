Here is the template that Harsha Bhogle uses to write controversial articles for the world’s media outlets. It should be simple for anyone including David Warner to follow. Just scratch out whatever is not applicable.

Indian (Player/Administrator/Enthusiast) is good for the game

I recently had the good fortune to catch up with (Indian Player / Administrator / Bookie) over a chai latte in (Dubai / Betting 365 chat room).

Although many out there see (Indian Player/match fixer/corrupt politician) as somewhat controversial, my discussion with him has unearthed (nothing/dollars for my bank account).

As a cricket writer, I am not in an informed position to ask (Indian player/mafia warlord/Srinivasan) about anything to do with (corruption / my next payment). The only time that I would make an exception to this rule is if it was about (a Pakistani player / a Pakistani official)and I had credible sources that included (Twitter/ DennisDoesCricket.com/the crazy bloke on the train that dribbles).

So, therefore, let’s focus on the amazing contribution that (Indian Players/The Cricket Show) has made to (Indian cricket administrators pockets/gambling/local government purses). It is clear that without monies flowing from (Indian players/India Cements/Dawood Ibrahim), that the local (mayor/cricket broadcaster/government official) would never be in a position to drive that new Ferrari.

It can be concluded that the inquiry by master detectives from the (FBI/NCIS Miami/Ravi Shastri’s family) into these allegations need to be allowed to run their course through the (Supreme Court/Srinivasan’s office/Piers Morgan’s TV show).

I will speak no more on the matter given I am (being paid to remain silent/being paid to remain silent/being paid to remain silent).

So, let’s raise a glass to (Indian Player/ Chennai Super Kings/Hansie Cronje) and celebrate all that is good in (cricket/brown paper bags full of money).

Keep throwing!

Harsha

