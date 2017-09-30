Sana Mir axed as Pakistan's ODI captain

Karachi [Pakistan], Sept. 30 (ANI): Sana Mir, who has been under criticism following Pakistan's dismal performance in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup in June, has been removed as women's cricket team captain.

Pakistan coach Sabih Azhar, in a report, had described Mir as "self-centered, egotistical and being wrapped up in oneself" during the course of the prestigious quadrennial event where the team could not manage even a single win.

Following which, Mir had said that she would not continue with the current set-up.

Mir, who led Pakistan in 72 ODIs and 65 T20Is since taking over the role in 2009, has been replaced by Bismah Maroof. Maroof has been given captaincy for ODI format of the game in addition to her current position as captain of the T20 format.

This decision comes as a part of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) revamp of its women's cricket set-up.

Meanwhile, Shamsa Hashmi has been dismissed as general manager of the women's wing, and the selection committee, led by Mohammad Ilyas, has also been disbanded.

In a media release, the PCB said that the process of appointing new members of the selection committee will be started soon.

Ayesha Ashar, the team's long-standing manager, has been axed from that role but has been given an interim post in the wing until a new general manager is appointed.

"The decisions have been taken to address the decline in the performance of women's team," PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.

"These are well thought-out decisions taken after a comprehensive internal review. I am hopeful that we will transform women's cricket into a well-knit unit both on the field and at the management level. Sana Mir has made great contributions towards Pakistan's women cricket. She has played an instrumental role for women's cricket in Pakistan. She has led the team with great respect and had always used her best abilities to serve the women's team," he added. (ANI)