Samiullah Beigh opens up about fears of J&K cricketers

What's the story?

A severe monetary crisis may cause Jammu and Kashmir to withdraw from the upcoming Ranji Trophy that will commence on October 6. The Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has not received its annual share of allotted funds from BCCI since 2012 due to excessive internal conflicts in the body.

The J&K players are worried about their cricket careers now, as the association will have to bear the consequences of the monetary dispute within it.

In an interview with the Times of India, J&K bowler Samiullah Beigh said, "As players, we're very worried as our careers are at stake. Being a senior player, I have written a detailed e-mail to Vinod Rai (CoA head) requesting his timely intervention, before we lose this season or miss out on some of the matches. The situation here in JKCA is grim as no pre-season preparatory activity has started yet."

"Irrespective of the fact that we are yet to receive our dues of 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons, we, as players, are more bothered about our participation in the prestigious national events rather than our dues. I hope the COA takes a considerate view of my e-mail and issues all necessary orders enabling us to participate in the Ranji Trophy," he added.

In case you didn't know...

In 2012, it was reported that the JKCA has not been making appropriate use of the money that it receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as its annual share.

Following the allegations, the court ordered the Crime Branch of India (CBI) to investigate the matter.

The investigations revealed that the state body was involved in a multi-crore rupee scam. The money that was given to the association was largely pocketed by the board officials.

Thus, the BCCI stopped regulating funds to the state association.

The details

In the past five years, the untouched fund of JKCA has amounted to ₹34crores approximately. JKCA secretary Iqbal Shah requested the BCCI to release the funds in July. However, it was turned down and the CoA referred the matter to the Board's general body.

Shah claims that they followed every direction given by the Lodha panel but they are still being subjected to 'extreme harshness.' He believes that the Board is 'deliberately' keeping the association deprived of the money.

What's next?

The BCCI will start regulating the annual share of the state board once an affidavit is submitted by the association, saying that the JKCA will implement every recommendation made by the Lodha Panel.

Author's take

It is an appaling situation in which the players have to suffer because of an irresponsible and greedy group of administrators. This cash crunch will continue until the association submits a revised affidavit in the court.

They should speed up the process in order to have a small chance of participating in the Ranji Trophy this year. If that does not happen, the players will lose another opportunity that might never come back for them.

It is advisable for JKCA to agree to BCCI's condition if they wish to prevent their association and their players from losing their careers.

