Salman Butt recollects 'shocking' incident from 2009 Lahore Test

​

Butt has not given up on his comeback aspirations More

What's the story?

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has reminisced on the events surrounding the infamous attack on Sri Lankan cricketers at Lahore in 2009. Recollecting the 'shocking incident' which had played a major role in halting international cricket in Pakistan, the 32-year-old hoped that the upcoming visit by a World XI team would pave the way for the sport to return to the cricket crazy nation.

"I remember that Test vividly because on day two we were replying to a 600-plus Sri Lankan total and I had a good opening partnership of 110 with Khurram Manzoor but in the last over of the day I was run out for 48 in a disappointing manner. The next day we had to continue our innings so in the morning we set off from the hotel for play but after a few minutes the bus changed its route and we returned to the hotel. Later we were told about the incident, that was really shocking," Butt told AFP.

He added, "Those events changed the whole scene of Pakistan cricket and the isolation has impacted a great deal with both players and fans deprived of international cricket, but I hope the efforts of the PCB and improved security will end this isolation."

The Context

Despite guarantees of Presidential security from the Pakistan government, militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Jhangvi carried out a brazen attack on the unsuspecting Sri Lankan team. The players were travelling in their team bus for the third day's play at the Gaddafi Stadium when 12 gunmen opened fire on them.

As a result, quite a few Sri Lankan cricketers suffered injuries and shrapnel wounds. Six Pakistani policemen, as well as a couple of civilians, lost their lives.

The heart of the matter

The attack sent shock waves through the cricket community and prevented Pakistan from hosting cricket matches in the ensuing years. Apart from a brief limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015, the Asian powerhouse have been forced to play their 'home' games in UAE.

Even though Pakistan have turned their adopted base into a fortress, Butt opined that fans in the country were deprived of watching their stars in action on their own turf. Terming the circumstances as 'heartbreaking', the left-hander hoped that the T20I series against World XI would pave the way for international sides to visit the country.

Extra Cover: Victim of 2009 Sri Lankan bus attack welcomes team's decision to visit Pakistan for T20 series

What's next?

The 3-match T20I series between Pakistan and World XI will begin on the 12th at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The venue is being renovated in order to suit the importance of the series. If the matches go on smoothly, Sri Lanka could visit Pakistan for at least one T20I in the near future.

Author's take

The inexplicable attack on the Sri Lankan team bus serves as a chilling reminder that every action has multiple consequences. Having suffered for a significant period of time, cricket fans in Pakistan can finally look forward to some international cricket on home soil and hope that they will be able to watch their favourite stars from close quarters.

​