Salaries for Indian domestic cricketers have increased, but have they increased enough?

Wasim More

Cricket is a game of uncertainties. Tens of thousands of boys dream of playing for India but only 10 or 15 of them make it to the Indian side at a time. This uncertainty is seen not only at the international level but also at the domestic level; we have representations from only 28 teams and there are only so many spots.

There's a massive difference in the pay structure at the domestic and international levels, and that's quite understandable. The rigours of international cricket do demand a compensation in equal measure, but at the same time, the share of the domestic cricketers can be given a second thought.

In today's day and age, a cricketer who's played domestic cricket for six to seven years cannot be, in my humble opinion, considered successful. However, it cannot be denied that the pay at the domestic level has improved significantly from the time I made my first-class debut back in 1999.

From Rs. 5000 to Rs. 40000 per Ranji game

I still remember my first paycheck for a Ranji Trophy game. I made my debut for Haryana and my first match was against Saurashtra. Back in '99, travelling in the Rajdhani Express was a big thing, and before I could come to terms with the fact that I was taking my first strides in domestic cricket at the age of 18, Nitin Goyal, my teammate, came to me with a stack of fifty-rupee notes. Those were five thousand rupees served in cash, which made the stack look healthier than what it actually represented, and I was overwhelmed.

I had never seen big money in my life -- five thousand rupees was big in those days -- and at first, I didn't know where or how to keep them. Aman Kumar, the then Haryana team manager had sent the amount through Goyal, and I cannot help but remember their names.

From 1999 to 2013, when I played my last first-class game, this match fee had multiplied manifold. At the time of my final first-class game, I was paid a match fee of Rs. 40000 plus the revenue share from the BCCI's central pool, which when combined amounted close to Rs. 1.25 Lakhs per four-day game.

However, all said and done, the players incur significant expenses that at most times outweigh these earnings from the game. If you earn from playing seven first-class matches and as many List-A games in the year, the spendings on purchasing equipment and kit would exhaust most of your earnings.

In this era of professionalism, you necessarily have to take care of your game, your practice sessions, your fitness, and equipment, and to afford all of these services, the amount paid to you at the domestic level comes up short.

I am not sure if all members of a Ranji Trophy squad are paid equally or they are contracted. But all of them necessarily have to hit the gym, take supplements, practice regularly and buy new equipment from time to time.

Your team may provide you with bats, but you need to buy spikes on your own. Hence if you play domestic cricket for 8-10 years and all of what you earn gets spent on the maintenance that your body demands, you're eventually left with nothing.

Also, the facilities provided to the Ranji players aren't as good or as high-class as those provided to the internationals. For international cricketers, everything is on the house. The board takes care of their injuries as well.

