Who Said What: World reacts as India whitewash Sri Lanka 5-0

Only Sachin has more ODI centuries than Kohli after his eighth ODI ton against SL More

Virat Kohli's 30th ODI century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's career-best ODI figures helped him claim the Man of the Match award, ensuring India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth ODI, thereby becoming the first team to whitewash them at home in a bilateral ODI series.

For his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar walked away with the Man of the Match while Jasprit Bumrah claimed the Man of the Series award.

Virat Kohli

"It's quite amazing to have won the series 5-0. We always thought the shorter format is going to be much more challenging. The youngsters and the spunk on the field have worked for us. All round, it's been a complete series for us. We've been playing some good cricket. We did not win three games on the trot in the shorter format before this, and now we have six in a row including the West Indies series.

"It will be a challenging series against Australia. We have been playing some good and consistent cricket for some time. So, this series win in Sri Lanka should boost the confidence the boys".

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

"I was not among wickets in the first few matches. But I was happy with the way I bowled today. We knew they were not strong against slower balls. I did not want to prove anything. Whenever I get the opportunity I wanted to do well for my team."

Jasprit Bumrah

"It's my first visit to Sri Lanka and I'm glad I did well. I was focussing on my preparation, I had time to rest before this series and it makes you hungry.

(On whether this performance inches him closer to a Test spot) It's always a dream to play Test cricket, but I'll wait for my chance. (On learning from Malinga) It's been a long journey with Malinga and I've learnt a lot. I just want to learn and become a better bowler."

Upul Tharanga

"These are difficult times for us. India were brilliant throughout the tournament. Once we were looking at 260-70 but we lost some wickets. In our batting, we are disappointed a lot. We could not get the partnerships going. Losing a few main players also was the reason. But as a player I think we were not up to the standards."

Here are the reactions from the cricket fraternity:

Sachin Tendulkar:

Who said lightning doesn't strike twice? Today it did for the 100th time! Well done, @msdhoni! Keep them coming :-) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/HteDcKPWBi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

VVS Laxman:

Congrats Team India on the series whitewash????Loved the ruthless attitude of the team right through the series ????Keep it up???? @BCCI #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/27epYxUs35 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2017

Congrats @imVkohli on yet another 100 while chasing & @BhuviOfficial on the 5 wkt haul???? Delighted 2c the progress of MOS @Jaspritbumrah93 ???? — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2017

Aakash Chopra:

Q. What's the only thing that Sri Lanka has won on this tour?

A. Toss (twice)

Story of #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017

Another night. Another chase. Another ????

That's Virat Kohli for you. #Respect #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 3, 2017

Harsha Bhogle:

Another unbeaten century in a run-chase. Suspect it is part of Kohli's diet! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 3, 2017

Russel Arnold:

Congratulations @BCCI Too good far too good #SLvIND Well done one the Whitewash ... #Ouching — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 3, 2017

