Who Said What: Indian cricketers react to PV Sindhu's World Badminton Championship final defeat

After an engrossing encounter, PV Sindhu walked away with the silver medal More

In an engaging and thoroughly engrossing World Badminton Championship women's singles final, India's PV Sindhu lost out to Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 20-22, 22-20. After a final that lasted nearly two hours, the 22-year-old could only finish with a silver medal after a brilliant tournament.

In what was one of the finest games of badminton in which neither player deserved to lose, Sindhu was unfortunate to come out on the losing side as Okuhara became the first Japanese women's singles player to become a world champion in the tournament's history, adding to her All England Championships crown and the World Superseries title.

The 22-year-old Sindhu claimed another silver medal to follow her Olympic silver medal at Rio in 2016 and continued to inspire a country and trend on Twitter even while India were playing the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele.

Despite the defeat, several Indian cricketers sent their congratulations to the youngster who continues to inspire an entire nation to take up badminton. Here are some of them:

Virender Sehwag:

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu - Remember the name.A role-model for a generation, aged 22.

India is proud of u @Pvsindhu1

Most breathtaking finals — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

Making India switch off from watching a cricket match while we are batting, what a joy to watch #Sindhu in full flow .Come on India ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 27, 2017

Anil Kumble:

Cheteshwar Pujara:

What a stunning performance @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to you and @NSaina for the medals. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 27, 2017

Aakash Chopra:

Often you don't win silver, you lose Gold. But today was different. This final was different. Epic encounter. Sad that only one could win ???? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 27, 2017

Okuhara ne Gold jeeta....Sindhu ne dil. Extremely fortunate to have witnessed this. Proud of both the athletes. #2017BWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 27, 2017

Parthiv Patel:

This is how champions play...worthy of a final..bad luck @Pvsindhu1 ...every Indian is proud the way u have played... — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) August 27, 2017

Mohammad Kaif:

You are an inspiration @Pvsindhu1 .What an epic display of badminton skills that was. Privileged to watch.

Thank you #Sindhu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 27, 2017

