Who Said What: Cricketers wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday

With over 300 international wickets in 171 matches, Ishant Sharma has had a fantastic international career so far. But as he turns 29, the endearing memory of the Indian fast bowler will be the part that he played in two of India's most memorable away Test victories in this millennium.

Tall, quick and with the ability to move the ball both ways, Ishant first announced himself in the tour of Australia, especially in the Perth Test where he set-up Ricky Ponting in the second innings and helped India to a rare away win in Australia.

The second came in 2014 at Lord's where he delivered his career-best Test figures of 7/74 against England in the second innings to help India script another historic away win.

As he turned 29, plenty of Indian cricketers took to social media to wish the fast bowler. While some were straightforward and simple, others were incredibly witty and didn't just involve his achievements on the field.

Here are some of the wishes:

Rohit Sharma:

Many happy returns bro may the wicket list continue to grow just like your hair ???? Have a great day @ImIshant — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 2, 2017

Hardik Pandya:

Many happy returns of the day to the ‘towering’ presence of Indian cricket, @ImIshant. A great player on the field, a lot of fun off it. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017

Mohammed Shami:

Many many happy returns of the day ishant ???????? @ImIshant — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) September 2, 2017

Ajinkya Rahane:

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImIshant have a great one buddy. — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) September 2, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar:

Many many happy returns of the day, @ImIshant! Stay blessed! pic.twitter.com/mS9xLv7O6K — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2017

Virender Sehwag:

Happy Birthday @ImIshant .

Burj Khalifa ji , found out your trainer. Keep entertaining and stay blessed. pic.twitter.com/Zi1vqIo0N2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2017

Harbhajan Singh:

Happy birthday lambu @ImIshant! Height se bhi zyada khushiya hamesha bani rahe????Enjoy brother! God bless — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 2, 2017

