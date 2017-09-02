Who Said What: Cricketers wish Ishant Sharma on his birthday

Srihari

As the fast bowler turns 29, wishes poured in from his teammates

With over 300 international wickets in 171 matches, Ishant Sharma has had a fantastic international career so far. But as he turns 29, the endearing memory of the Indian fast bowler will be the part that he played in two of India's most memorable away Test victories in this millennium.

Tall, quick and with the ability to move the ball both ways, Ishant first announced himself in the tour of Australia, especially in the Perth Test where he set-up Ricky Ponting in the second innings and helped India to a rare away win in Australia.

The second came in 2014 at Lord's where he delivered his career-best Test figures of 7/74 against England in the second innings to help India script another historic away win.

As he turned 29, plenty of Indian cricketers took to social media to wish the fast bowler. While some were straightforward and simple, others were incredibly witty and didn't just involve his achievements on the field.

Here are some of the wishes:

