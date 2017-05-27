Sachin: A Billion Dreams - 5 unknown facts revealed in the movie

The much-awaited biopic made on the life and career of the great Sachin Tendulkar hit the theaters on May 26, and quite expectedly lived up to all the hype that it had created. Circling around the cricketing life as well as the personal life of the legend, the movie brought to the fore several facets from the champion’s life that were erstwhile unknown to us.

For example, before the movie was released, a special screening to which Sportskeeda was invited revealed what Sachin told to Virat Kohli when they crossed paths after the former was dismissed during the ICC Cricket World Cup final in 2011.

After the release, there were more of such facts revealed throughout the course of the movie which, barring the religiously ardent followers of the master, not many would have known.

Here are five such facts.

#5 Sachin’s sister gifting him his first bat

It might have been not known to many that it was Sachin’s sister Savita Tendulkar who had gifted him his first bat. The movie showed that first bat that a teenager Sachin used to play the game he was to later master was a Kashmiri willow that his sister had bought.

“A cricketer’s first bat is always extremely precious and special, as it marks the beginning of a journey. Sachin till date remembers that his first bat was gifted to him by his sister, Savita,” the producer of the film, Ravi Bhagchandka said.

While the leading rubber manufacturing company, the Madras Rubber Factory (MRF), was famous for having the company's logo printed on Sachin's bat, it wasn't, quite understandably, the only fabled bat that the master used during his playing days.

#4 Anjali first met Sachin at an airport in 1990

Upon the then 17-year-old’s return from his first Test series in England, Anjali Mehta, a doctor by profession, who was later going to be the batsman’s wife was enamoured by Sachin’s cuteness when she first saw him at an airport.

Anjali was there to receive his mother and was accompanied by her friend but when she saw Tendulkar she was amazed at the child’s looks even though he didn’t recognize who he actually was.

It was her friend Aparna who revealed to Anjali that he was Sachin Tendulkar, the then youngest batsman to score a Test hundred and the one who was being hailed as the poster boy of Indian cricket.

Read More