Sachin: A Billion Dreams, 5 sparkling Sachin matches which featured in the movie

The much-awaited movie ‘Sachin: A billion dreams’ finally hit the theatres on May 26th. After the success of MS Dhoni’s biopic, this one was also expected to be popular amongst the fans as Sachin Tendulkar’s stature is nothing short of a God in the country.
The movie indeed turned out to be a treat for the fans as it brought back the memories from the golden era of Master Blaster. Tendulkar himself narrating the story of his struggle and the journey to the peak makes it a must-watch for every Indian.
Throughout the course of 139 minutes, the viewers were glued to the screen as it showed some of the best moments from the playing days of the great man. Here are the 5 sparkling matches featured in the movie that involved major contributions from Tendulkar.
#1 India v Australia, Desert Storm in 1998
India was a part of the tri-series that was played in Sharjah in 1998 that involved Australia and New Zealand as the other two teams. India played against Australia in the last league match and had to beat the net run-rate of New Zealand to make it to final against the Aussies.
Australia batted first and scored 284 runs which meant that India had to score at least 254 runs to reach the final. During those days, the batting of Indian team was heavily dependent of Tendulkar and he proved once more why he was regarded as the best batsman in the world.
Tendulkar scored 143 runs off 131 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes to take his side to the summit clash. There was a desert storm that had hit the stadium earlier in the match but it was the Tendulkar-storm that hit the Kangaroos.
The way the batsman struck the likes of Damien Fleming and Shane Warne to all parts of the ground was remarkable. He single-handedly did it for his team as the second highest scorer to him was Nayan Mongia who scored 35.
The knock also is remembered for the iconic comments of Tony Greig “Straight down the ground, all the way for six! What a player!” which have been used in the movie as well.
#2 India v Kenya, 1999 World Cup
It was during the 1999 ODI World Cup that Tendulkar had to fly back from England midway through the tournament due to the demise of his father. The incident had shattered him as he was very close to his father and followed his teachings throughout his life.
He was disturbed mentally after the big loss but his family members suggested that the Indian team needed him for the World Cup. Tendulkar flew back to England and featured in the league match against Kenya at Bristol.
He somehow controlled his tears during the stay at the crease and managed to score a century. The right-hander scored 140 off just 114 balls with 16 fours and 3 sixes that propelled India to a total of 329 which they defended successfully.
Tendulkar dedicated the ton to his late father and revealed in the movie that from that day onwards, whenever he scored a century, he lifted his bat up and looked towards the heavens, that was for his late father.
#3 India v Pakistan, 2003 World Cup
Winning the World Cup was the ultimate dream of Sachin Tendulkar and to fulfil that in the 2003 World Cup, he tried his best. In a super-six match, India met their arch rivals – Pakistan at Centurion. Just like every other India-Pakistan match, this one was also lived up to the expectations.
Pakistan batted first and scored 273 runs courtesy a century from Saeed Anwar. When Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag walked out to bat, the former decided to take the strike first up. Sehwag had been facing the first ball all this while but Tendulkar was adamant to start.
As beautifully described by Harsha Bhogle in the movie, Tendulkar must have thought he was better off facing the likes of Wasim Akram first up rather than Sehwag.
The move paid rich dividends as he struck Akram for a majestic backfoot punch through the covers to mark his dominance. The match also featured the iconic shot – over the backward point for a six off Shoaib Akhtar. Akram revealed in the movie that he saw Akhtar scared to bowl for the first time in his life.
Tendulkar’s brilliant 98 off just 75 balls helped India get the better of the neighbours once more and he was deservedly adjudged the Man of the Match.
Also Read: Sachin: A Billion Dreams - Movie Review
#4 India v Sri Lanka, breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record in 2005
A dark phase in the great man’s life arrived in 2004 when he encountered a Tennis Elbow injury that forced him out of the action for a while. He had to undergo a surgery but the recovery was very painful. He stated in the movie that he wasn’t even able to hold on to a glass of water.
He feared that his career was over and used to pray to God not to end his career in such a manner. Tendulkar worked really hard to make a comeback and started training gradually. As he regained fitness, he made a return to international cricket.
He was on the verge of breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s record of 34 Test centuries and after the comeback, he struck a century against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. The knock of 109 meant so much to the maestro as he was seen jumping and punching the air in delight.
#5 India v Sri Lanka, 2011 World Cup Final
Tendulkar had witnessed the Indian team becoming World Champions in 1983 when he was just 10 years old. That was the moment that triggered the spark in him and he also started dreaming of winning the trophy for his country.
He had featured in 5 World Cups but the ultimate glory had still eluded him. Going into the 2011 World Cup, he knew that was going to be his last chance to achieve his dream. The whole team was adamant on winning the Cup for their favourite player.
Tendulkar did exceptionally well in the tournament hitting 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries as India made it to the final. The ultimate showdown was to take place in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, the home of Master Blaster and there couldn't have been a better script of him getting to the ultimate glory.
Chasing Sri Lanka’s total of 274, Tendulkar began well and drove Nuwan Kulasekara down the ground that brought the whole of Mumbai on its feet. Another cut shot to the fence made the fans believe that the legend was scripting his own story in the final.
But as an outside edge of his bat landed in the gloves of Sangakkara, the whole nation was shattered and he had to make the long walk back for 18.
Tendulkar witnessed remaining of the action from the dressing room and did not allow Sehwag to move from his chair. As MS Dhoni hit a six to seal the game for India, the master was seen running to the centre with joy. India became the champions after 28 years and the 24-year-old dream of Tendulkar was finally fulfilled.
The whole team dedicated the victory to him and they carried him on the shoulders around the ground. The moments of him holding the Indian flag was majestic, something the whole nation was dying to see for so many years.
Also Read: 5 reasons why Sachin: A Billion Dreams did complete justice to Sachin Tendulkar