Sachin: A Billion Dreams, 5 sparkling Sachin matches which featured in the movie

The much-awaited movie ‘Sachin: A billion dreams’ finally hit the theatres on May 26th. After the success of MS Dhoni’s biopic, this one was also expected to be popular amongst the fans as Sachin Tendulkar’s stature is nothing short of a God in the country.

The movie indeed turned out to be a treat for the fans as it brought back the memories from the golden era of Master Blaster. Tendulkar himself narrating the story of his struggle and the journey to the peak makes it a must-watch for every Indian.

Throughout the course of 139 minutes, the viewers were glued to the screen as it showed some of the best moments from the playing days of the great man. Here are the 5 sparkling matches featured in the movie that involved major contributions from Tendulkar.

#1 India v Australia, Desert Storm in 1998

India was a part of the tri-series that was played in Sharjah in 1998 that involved Australia and New Zealand as the other two teams. India played against Australia in the last league match and had to beat the net run-rate of New Zealand to make it to final against the Aussies.

Australia batted first and scored 284 runs which meant that India had to score at least 254 runs to reach the final. During those days, the batting of Indian team was heavily dependent of Tendulkar and he proved once more why he was regarded as the best batsman in the world.

Tendulkar scored 143 runs off 131 balls with 9 fours and 5 sixes to take his side to the summit clash. There was a desert storm that had hit the stadium earlier in the match but it was the Tendulkar-storm that hit the Kangaroos.

The way the batsman struck the likes of Damien Fleming and Shane Warne to all parts of the ground was remarkable. He single-handedly did it for his team as the second highest scorer to him was Nayan Mongia who scored 35.

The knock also is remembered for the iconic comments of Tony Greig “Straight down the ground, all the way for six! What a player!” which have been used in the movie as well.

#2 India v Kenya, 1999 World Cup

It was during the 1999 ODI World Cup that Tendulkar had to fly back from England midway through the tournament due to the demise of his father. The incident had shattered him as he was very close to his father and followed his teachings throughout his life.

He was disturbed mentally after the big loss but his family members suggested that the Indian team needed him for the World Cup. Tendulkar flew back to England and featured in the league match against Kenya at Bristol.

He somehow controlled his tears during the stay at the crease and managed to score a century. The right-hander scored 140 off just 114 balls with 16 fours and 3 sixes that propelled India to a total of 329 which they defended successfully.

Tendulkar dedicated the ton to his late father and revealed in the movie that from that day onwards, whenever he scored a century, he lifted his bat up and looked towards the heavens, that was for his late father.

#3 India v Pakistan, 2003 World Cup

Winning the World Cup was the ultimate dream of Sachin Tendulkar and to fulfil that in the 2003 World Cup, he tried his best. In a super-six match, India met their arch rivals – Pakistan at Centurion. Just like every other India-Pakistan match, this one was also lived up to the expectations.

Read More