Russian triple-jumper Anna Pyatykh gets four-year ban - CAS

Anna Pyatykh of Russia competes in the women's triple jump final at the 2010 IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, March 13, 2010. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad/files

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has imposed a four-year ban on Russian triple-jumper Anna Pyatykh for violating rules on prohibited substances, the tribunal said on Friday.

The ban takes effect from Dec. 15, 2016, the date her provisional suspension began, it said in a statement.

"The CAS acted as first instance decision-making authority for this matter, substituting for the Russian Athletics Federation, currently suspended by the IAAF," it added.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)