Rohit Sharma went through 'the hardest six months of his life`, reveals wife Ritika

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): After Indian opener Rohit Sharma guided Mumbai Indians to yet another Indian Premier League (IPL) title, his wife Ritika Sajdeh has congratulated him and the entire team on bringing the cup back home.

Posting a picture of her with Rohit on her Instagram account, Ritika said that she has seen him going through possibly the hardest six months of his life and coming out stronger, faster and more determined than ever.

"It's not just because you captained your team to yet another IPL title, but the fact that I've seen you go through possibly the hardest 6 months of your life and come out stronger, faster and more determined than ever. You're the strongest person I know and I am so so so proud of you. Congratulations to you and all your boys on bringing the cup back home @rohitsharma45," she wrote.

Rohit might be a proud captain after having inspired Mumbai Indians to a one-run win over Rising Pune Supergiant in the summit clash to take the trophy home for the third time, but he had headed into the tournament after four-month injury break and was out of action since November 2016.

Sharma was forced to rule himself out of India's Test, ODI and T20 triumphs against England, having undergone a thigh surgery in London after suffering an injury in the final ODI against New Zealand last year. Rohit was also not included in the team for the lone Test against Bangladesh which India won by 208 runs.

He was also not picked up for the first two Tests of the four-match series against Australia that followed.(ANI)