Rohit Sharma reveals what he did during his time off

Rohit Sharma who was left out of the Test squad for the three match series against Sri Lanka will be making a comeback in the ODIs which begin in a few days time.

Speaking to Wisden India, he revealed how it felt to be left out of the Test side.

“Nobody likes to sit out. But again, it all depends on the team dynamics, what the captain and the coach want to play,” he offered.

“You’ve got to accept the fact and move forward. That’s what I have been doing. I’ve kept working on my skills, my ability, wherever I need to work on and see where I can improve as a cricketer," he continued.

He also went on to reveal what he did when the Indian side were playing the Tests against the Islanders.

“You cannot sit here and waste time. All I was trying to do these past 3-4 weeks was just to improve my skills, see where things are going wrong and try and strengthen the strength I have. Talk to all the coaches there, they have been looking after us for a long time, they know exactly what is going on with each individual.

I have been trying to figure out where things can go right, where things went wrong. Things like that – you always try and improve as a cricketer and look back — and watch from the outside how we played the Test cricket. It was great to watch everyone displaying that skill, 3-0 outside India, great achievement,” he concluded.

Rohit has been one of India's best opening batsmen in the limited overs formats for the Men in Blue. His ability to decimate the opposition bowlers on a given day is a sight to behold and he is a huge asset to the side.

However, he has not been as effective in the longer format of the game. Despite having an average of 37, he has not been the fearsome batsman he is in the shorter formats.

With the likes of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, and now Shikhar Dhawan as well performing exceptionally well, Rohit will find it extremely hard to break into the Test side.

With the ODIs against Sri Lanka coming up, Rohit will look to get back into his groove and get a few big scores under his name.

The first ODI will be held at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on August 20.

