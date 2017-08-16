Rohit Sharma planning to counter Malinga threat with 'reverse sweeps'

​

What’s the story?

Newly appointed Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma has divulged his innovative plans to counter Lasith Malinga during the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka.

“Everyday is a learning day, today I got to learn something playing those sweeps and reverse-sweeps when someone like Malinga comes and bowls to you. It is something that the game demands these days. You got to be innovative and you got to play different kind of shots to get maximum results, ” Sharma said, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a net session in Pallekele.

In case you didn’t know…

Having played international cricket for ten years, Sharma finally got a taste of vice-captaincy in the Champions Trophy earlier this year, and was officially named deputy to Virat Kohli for the Sri Lanka series.

Known for his diverse range of strokes, Rohit was part of the Test series squad, but didn’t not get a chance to play any of the three games

The heart of the matter

Hinting at innovating during the ODI series, the 30-year-old Rohit said that he plans to add more shots to his armoury in a bid to stay at par with the game’s ever changing dynamics. Speaking about the Malinga threat, Sharma said that he is practising high risk strokes like sweep and reverse-sweep to counter the Lankan pacers’ vicious deliveries.

He also talked about the importance of innovating in net sessions, adding that they help improve one’s skills and help in grasping newer aspect to one’s approach to the game and getting better as a player.

What’s next?

As stated by MSK Prasad, the Chairman of Selectors, Sharma, in all probability, will open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan starting with the first ODI at Rangiri, Dambulla on August 20.

Author’s take

When on song, Rohit is, perhaps, the cleanest strikers of the ball in contemporary cricket. Having identified the wily old Malinga as a potential threat, Sharma seems to have devised means to gain the upper hand against him in the initial overs. A relatively slow starter who takes time to settle, Rohit must be well-versed with Malinga’s bowling style, having played alongside him with the Mumbai Indians for close to a decade.

After a lop-sided Test series, a more challenging limited-overs leg will be a welcome relief to the fans, who would be itching to see mouth-watering face of between the ace Indian batsman and Sri Lanka's veteran slinger.

​