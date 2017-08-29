Roger Federer v Frances Tiafoe - player profiles

Aug 12, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Roger Federer of Switzerland serves against Robin Haase of the Netherlands (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

REUTERS - A look at the form and records of Switzerland's Roger Federer and American Frances Tiafoe ahead of their first-round encounter at the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Federer turned 36 this month but appears to be getting better with age as the Swiss is chasing a third grand slam title of the year after winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

With the men's draw ravaged by injuries, Federer's decision to skip the entire claycourt season looks inspired, although Tuesday's match will reveal if he has fully recovered from the back injury that forced him to withdraw from the Cincinnati Open a couple of weeks ago.

Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)

The teenager faced Federer for the first time in his career in the second round of this year's Miami Open and took the Swiss to a first-set tiebreak before losing 7-6(2) 6-3.

Widely tipped as a star of the future, he has five wins and 13 defeats on the ATP Tour in 2017, although he has enjoyed more success on the ATP Challenger Tour, winning the Elizabeth Moore Sarasota Open in Florida and the Aix en Provence in France.

It would be the shock of the tournament, however, if he progresses to the second round at Federer's expense.

(Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)