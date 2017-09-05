Robin Uthappa explains his absence from the KPL

​

What's the story?

Former Karnataka cricketer Robin Uthappa took to Twitter to show just cause for his absence from the ongoing edition of the Karnataka Premier League. The right-handed batsman posted a video on the social media platform, where he stated his wife's pregnancy to be the reason for his abstinence from the tournament.

"A lot of people are asking me why I am not playing in KPL. Sheetal and I expecting the first one. And we are really excited about it. And season begins next month;" the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman said in the video.

"I want to spend as much time as I can with her because I will be leaving soon for the domestic circuit and I will be back in time for the birth of the child. I want to spend time with her in preparing our home for the baby," he added.

In case you didn't know...

Uthappa led the defending champions, Bijapur Bulls, to their maiden KPL trophy in 2016. He was also awarded Man of the Series for his consistent contribution for the team throughout the tournament.

The details

You can watch the video that Uthappa posted below:

So this is why I'm missing the KPL this year!! Wishing the KSCA and everyone playing the KPL very best of luck!! God bless!! #NammaKPL pic.twitter.com/45jjpUnyGx — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 4, 2017

Speaking articulately, the 31-year-old stated that his decision to skip the KPL also came from wanting to stay fit for the upcoming Ranji season. He said that the schedule for the same is extremely tight and testing, and thus it is imperative for him to be at the top of his fitness game.

What's next?

Uthappa will soon be flying to Gujrat to begin his association with the Saurashtra Cricket Board for the 2017-18 season. The batsman played for Karnataka for a decade and a half, but decided to move on this year.

Author's take

Every national and international athlete must pick and choose his tournaments with care and precision, more so after a certain age. This is why, Uthappa's message, which he so gracefully puts forth, makes complete sense.

Both family and fitness are always top priorities for sportspeople. Their followers cannot expect to see them in action month after month, year after year. Athletes' bodies and minds need rest from time-to-time. It is up to them to decide and take these breaks as and when they deem fit.

