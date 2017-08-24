Robin Singh joins T20 Global League as coach

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Robin Singh, who played 100 ODI matches for the country, have acquired coaching job for the forthcoming T20 Global League of South Africa slated to begin from November 3 and will run until December 16.

Singh, an outstanding fielder in his own right, will take charge of the T20 Global League franchise Bloem City Blazers.

He has already served as fielding coach to the Indian side for a number of years and has also worked as head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The T20 Global League yesterday announced the names of the coaches of all eight teams.

Another former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram will coach the Jo'burg Giants. Sridharan scored almost 15 000 runs and taking 200 wickets across the three formats in Indian domestic cricket.

He has a close connection with South Africa, having first come to light during the U-19 India tour to South Africa shortly after unity and having made his ODI debut against the Proteas at Nagpur in 2000.

He later turned his hand to coaching and has worked as head coach of the Delhi Daredevils and has also worked with the Australian national side as a spin bowling consultant. He has a close friendship with Proteas video analyst, Prasanna Agoram.

Former South African skipper Graeme Smith will coach Benoni Zalmi. While Jacques Kallis, who coached Kolkata Knight Riders this season in the IPL, will manage Cape Town Knight Riders, Durban Qalandars will have paddy Upton as their coach.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who was the coach of Rising Pune Supergiant, will handle Stellenbosch Monarchs, Mark Boucher will coach Nelson Mandela Bay Stars and current Proteas head coach Russell Domingo will coach Pretoria Mavericks.

The players draft for the league will be held on August 26-27 with almost 400 players from 10 countries. (ANI)