Rishabh Pant clocks 126kmph in his Mercedes

What’s the story?

Rishabh Pant has been speeding his way through fame at the moment, dropping jaws and boggling minds with his swashbuckling batting, all at the age of 19.

Although the Delhi Daredevils failed big time, Pant’s efforts with the bat in IPL 2017, in the background of a personal tragedy, made everyone sit up and notice. Unfortunately, though, those IPL performances didn’t quite earn him a spot in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

But that disappointment wasn’t in anyway going to deter the youngster from treating himself to a brand new set of hot wheels. He is now the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes Sedan. Pictures surfaced earlier this week with Pant standing alongside his prized new possession. A couple of days later, a video emerged showing him speeding along what appears a highway and overtaking a car at 126 kmph.

The Context

Images surfaced earlier this week of social media depicting Rishab Pant posing in front of his brand new sedan.

Soon enough, his friends and fans started congratulating him.

A couple of days later however, a video posted on social media showed Pant driving nonchalantly along a highway. And it doesn’t appear as though he was wearing a seat belt. Soon enough, he’s clocking 126 kmph with ease in the video.

The Details

A closer look at the screen grabs from the video clearly shows that Pant is motoring along at a fair clip.

Parallels from history

In April, Sachin Tendulkar had Tweeted out a message cautioning motorists on the road to wear a helmet and drive slow and safe.

Helmet Dalo!! Road safety should be the highest priority for everyone. Please don't ride without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/xjgXzjKwQj — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 9, 2017

Author’s Take

Over speeding causes the most number of accidents of Indian highways every year.

Most often that not, drivers fail to adhere to safety norms and are often spotted not wearing seat beats. While we certainly won’t accuse Rishab Pant of reckless driving, we advocate players, fans and citizens, in general, to stay vigilant when on the road at all times and adhere to rules and guidelines. This would all the more be applicable to the stars of the game, for they’re often hailed as role models and their actions are considered “cool” with youngsters more often than not seeking to imitate their heroes.