How Rihanna saved Kraigg Brathwaite from being bullied

​

Rihanna and Kraigg Brathwaite share a bond back from their school days

What's the story?

The connection between West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite and International Pop Icon Rihanna dates back to their school days. And according to reports in the Indian Express, the two share a fantastic bond since their childhood.

Braithwaite had a puny frame during his childhood. As a result, he was often picked on by the other students from his school.

The West Indian batsman was subjected to bullying especially in his school bus. However, he had a friend who always had his back. This friend was none other than Rihanna. She was four years senior to him but was always there to protect him from being bullied by the other students during their school days.

She would strongly condemn anyone trying to give Brathwaite a hard time. She used to make him sit on her lap in order to protect him from falling prey to the pranks pulled off by other students. She would also beat up the notorious lads who intended to trouble him.

In case you didn't know...

Back then Rihanna was known as Robyn Fenty. She has an old connection with a number of West Indies cricketers. She was also a classmate of Carlos Brathwaite who shares a good equation with the global superstar.

He also stated that he could beat Rihanna in a dance face-off. The two always promote each other and laud each other's performances in their respective fields.

The details

Rihanna shares a good bond with her schoolmates who went on to represent their country in cricket. They all hail from Combermere School in Barbados which has seen fifteen of its students who donned the national jersey in Test cricket. Not only this, two other students from this school - Chris Jordan and Gladstone Small - played for England.

Kraigg and Rihanna continued to be good friends even after their school days.Reports suggest that she is still protective about Braithwaite. When he was still the U-19 captain, Rihanna gave front row tickets to him and his entire team for her show in the USA.

Video





Author's take

The bond between these two global icons is an inspiring in nature. Firstly, it celebrates a friendly equation between two students who maintained their relationship even after graduating from the institution. They never fail from looking out for each other and constantly encourage their pals.

Secondly, it conveys an important message that one should always take a stand against bullying. This inspires the students to come together and combat this evil practice which carries the potential of harming the self-esteem and confidence of individuals at a very vulnerable age.

​