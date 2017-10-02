The rigours of domestic cricket and the glitz of IPL: Tracing Aniket Choudhary's cricketing journey so far

​

18th July 2017 holds a lot of importance in the life of Aniket Choudhary. A relatively unknown commodity then, the left-arm pacer was bowling to the Indian team in nets when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs. 2 Crores in the IPL auction.

“I had no expectations of being sold at a price anywhere even close to 2 crores," was what he had told us after the news of auction reached him. Five wickets in five matches at the T20 extravaganza and a South Africa tour with India A squad later, the Rajasthan-born speedster was honing his skills with the India Green squad for Duleep Trophy in Lucknow when Sportskeeda managed to catch up with him again.

Being a native, I couldn't help but start with how the city has been treating him. The city's been good, he said, before adding that this is not his first visit to Uttar Pradesh's capital.

The Ekana International Cricket Stadium in the city, which was recently grabbing headlines as the UPCA wanted to have one of the upcoming India-New Zealand ODIs there, hosted the Duleep Trophy opener being played this year. Though the stadium was still under construction - with fans being made to enter the stands through half-prepared ramps - the management made sure the facilities for the players were top notch.

"All facilities were A-one. You can't tell that the stadium is still under construction. Dressing rooms and all were completely prepared, the ground was good, floodlights were fine. Good enough for the players."

On a newly-laid pitch and with the Duleep Trophy being a day-night affair, this was the first time that Aniket was using the pink ball, and he seemed happy with the fact that it retains its shape and doesn't get softer with the play.

"The pink ball is not as difficult. SG ball gets softer with time, but the pink ball remains on the harder side. It doesn't help much with the swing as these balls are kookaburra, so the seam starts to deteriorate a bit."

The pitch, though, he admitted, was tailor-made for spinners.

"The pitch there is made up of red soil, so there was turn and bounce, better for the spinners in fact."

India A and the tour to South Africa

Aniket said conditions in South Africa were not as favourable for fast bowling as expected More

