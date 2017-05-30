Ricky Ponting backs Rahul Dravid to succeed Anil Kumble as India coach

What’s the story?

Legendary Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has backed Rahul Dravid to succeed Anil Kumble as Indian team’s head coach. The 42-year old urged BCCI to utilise the batting icon’s immense knowledge across all formats and extensive experience from his playing career.

“I don't think BCCI will find many better candidates than someone like him (Dravid). If he's interested in doing the job, he will do a good job. He's got a lot of knowledge, is very experienced and understands all three formats”, Ponting was quoted as saying by Indian media.

The Context

Kumble‘s one-year contract with Indian team is set to come to an end after the Champions Trophy. BCCI have invited applicants for the coveted role of head coach and the acclaimed leg-spinner will gain 'direct entry' to the selection process.

BCCI's three-member advisory committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct the interviews even as a representative of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) oversees the procedure.

The heart of the matter

Dravid’s name is doing the rounds following his exemplary work with India’s U-19 and ‘A’ teams over the last couple of years. Since taking charge of both outfits in 2015, the 44-year old has overseen the development of numerous talented cricketers.

His calm demeanour and composed temperament have helped plenty of promising players to improve their game.

Despite overseeing a successful season across all three formats, a section of the BCCI is understood to be not too happy with Kumble. Apart from calling for a pay hike for both the contracted players as well as support staff, his forthright stance supporting India’s participation in the Champions Trophy during the recent imbroglio did not please a few senior office bearers within the board.

What’s next?

Although reports emerged of Virender Sehwag being asked to apply for the role, the erstwhile opener has denied of such a development. It remains to be seen if Dravid does go on to throw his hat in the ring.

India begin their title defence in the Champions Trophy with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston on June 4th. The tournament is scheduled to run until the 18th.

Author’s Take

Considering the fact that Kumble has produced impressive results during the previous season, BCCI will do well to retain his services for the next couple of years. Dravid’s skills are better suited to oversee the development of potential players. Needless to say, a lot might hinge on how India performs in the Champions Trophy.