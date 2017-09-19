Return of the southpaws: How Yuvraj and Raina can put themselves in contention for the WC2019

​

​

The pool of players currently searching for a spot in the Indian Cricket Team is large. To stand out and get a place in the team requires a lot of dedication on the part of the players. Team India's batting lineup consists of all the right handers except Shikhar Dhawan.

That reduces the probability of right hand-left hand combination at the batting crease.In such a case, we may think of some of India's flourished southpaws who could find a spot in the batting lineup.

With many young players in the fray, we have a look at what may bring back the veterans like Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina in the ICT for the World Cup 2019.

Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh have been an integral part of India's World Cup winning side of 2007.Yuvraj Singh earned his Man of the Series trophy scoring 362 runs and taking 15 wickets throughout the tournament. These runs and wickets came at crucial spots which turned some matches into India's favour. Suresh Raina, on the other hand had a different role of scoring runs in the final overs of the innings.

He got his chance to bat only in 3 matches of the 2011 World Cup but he gave justice to his spot by scoring important 30s at SR 104.48 in the Quarter Finals and Semi Finals against Australia and Pakistan respectively. Having such experienced players who have "been there done that" before would prove to be a big boost for the ICT.

​

Some of the factors that will decide their spot in the ICT are :

Form

The form of these players in the domestic circuit whenever they play will surely have to be atleast matching the standards they have previously set for themselves. It will not be easy for any of these players to maintain the form because of the less no. of matches they will be playing in the domestic circuit.

Suresh Raina is currently playing the Duleep Trophy whil Yuvraj is not playing domestic matches currently. Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy starting in October 17 and February 18 might well be the last domestic tournaments for Raina and Yuvraj to prove their worth ahead of the mega event.

One may argue that the IPL 2018 may also provide them a chance in the squad, but they will surely not get selected in the ICT based only on their performances in the IPL

Fitness

Virat Kohli maintains a very high fitness level and expects everyone in the team to be extremely fit. While they both bat in the middle order there are less chances of them requiring to bat more than 35-40 overs which requires a lot of stamina. Raina still fields very well which may work in his favour finding a place in the ICT.

Yuvraj seems to be slowing down a bit but can be a wily customer for effecting runouts in the powerplay overs. With many teams like Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, England having high quality players, the competition with the bat and ball may be a tough one and the fielding may be the difference in the teams suceeding in the WorldCup.

In such a situation, a player might not get selected just on the basis of his batting form but also may require to be quick on the field.

​

