Reports: Anil Kumble leaked Team India’s conversations with media on WhatsApp

What’s the story?

Having completed a resounding victory over Bangladesh in their second warm-up game of the Champions Trophy, Team India seem to be completely prepared for their crucial fixture against Pakistan on June 4. However, not all seems to be well in the dressing room, with the Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli alleged rift widening with each passing day.

Reports in the DNA have now emerged that Kumble has been leaking one-on-one talks between players with some of the members of the media, passing confidential information to a select group of people about Virat Kohli & Co.

"We've been told that there is a WhatsApp group created by Kumble of his few trusted media friends and few confidential talks between him and senior players were leaked through that", DNA reported.

Also read: Reports: Kuldeep Yadav non-selection in Ranchi Test alleged reason for Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli spat

In case you didn’t know…

Around a week ago, the BCCI decided to carry out a fresh search for the role of the head coach of the Indian team, with Kumble’s tenure set to expire in June. While the reason for a new search was attributed to the BCCI being unhappy with Kumble’s demands, including a 150% hike in fees and a separate captaincy fees for Kohli, there was fresh news about the Indian players feeling ‘stifled’ under the current coach.

The heart of the matter

Reports emerged after the BCCI’s invitations for applications, that several Indian players were unhappy with the workings of Kumble, stating that they felt stifled in the dressing room, and were unable to express themselves freely.

A new twist in the tale has now emerged, with a top BCCI official allegedly having claimed that Kumble has created a WhatsApp group that includes few of his trusted friends in the media, and has been leaking ‘one-on-one’ talks with the senior players to the select few people.

If these reports are to be believed, Kohli is said to have sent a message to a top BCCI official, claiming that Kumble has been “overbearing”, and has been treating the team members as Under-19 players. “They know their jobs well. He should listen to the players more”, he added.

Also read: Ricky Ponting backs Rahul Dravid to succeed Anil Kumble as India coach

What’s next?

The reports, suggesting a possible rift in the Indian team, could be an unnecessary distraction for the Indian team before their marquee clash against Pakistan on June 4. On the other hand, the conundrum of India’s next coach will be solved after May 31, the last date for the submission of applications for the new coach. If reports are to be believed, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid, two of Kumble’s former teammates, are front-runners for the role.

Author’s Take

If these reports are indeed true, questions crop up about Anil Kumble’s ethics as the coach of the national team. One of the most respected players in the country, Kumble has been known for his impeccable integrity, right through his playing career and as an administrator thereafter.



The ‘leaks’, if true, could open a pandora’s box in player-coach relationships in the current setup, and in turn, prove to be detrimental to the team’s unity as they gear up for their Champions Trophy title defence.