Refreshed after South Africa, Karun Nair ready for comeback trail

In another world, Karun Nair could have been playing alongside his Karnataka teammate Manish Pandey in the fourth India-Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo. Instead, he would be captaining the Mysuru Warriors in the sixth edition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) starting September 1. Pandey was Nair's captain during the limited-overs triangular 'A' series in South Africa, featuring Afghanistan 'A' in addition to the hosts. While Nair returned with one half-century and 95 runs from four innings, Pandey fared much better, scoring 252 runs from his four innings with two fifties.

Nair hasn't done much wrong over the past 12 months or so. It's just that he hasn't been able to do the rights at the right time. He was part-time captain at the Delhi Daredevils and was consistently shuffled through the batting order in the IPL even as the Daredevils slipped through another not-so-great season. Nevertheless, he managed 281 runs from 14 matches at an average of 21.

However, modest returns from the limited opportunities against Australia in February and a lean IPL season meant that he failed to find a spot in the Test side for the Sri Lanka tour.

But cricket history is short, and it is dynamic. It is susceptible to change with every passing series. Hence, Nair's most recent knock of prominence -- the 90 against South Africa in the second four-day game, which helped India 'A' set-up the come-from-behind victory over the hosts and level the series 1-1 -- has made sure that the triple centurion made the selectors sit up and take notice, again.

It has also shown that naming Nair the captain of the 'A' side for four-day games had rubbed off on his form to an extent.

"The way we fought back in the second game was good. Especially our bowlers, the way they performed. I think in the first game the batsmen weren't quite up to the mark but the way we fought back was outstanding," Nair said on the sidelines of the KPL trophy launch in Bengaluru.

India were outplayed in the first game of the two-match series, losing by a big margin of 225 runs. The non-familiarity with the conditions and the quality of bowling of the opposition -- South Africa had Dane Peidt and Andile Phehlukwayo had Test experience -- had made a comeback in the second game a daunting prospect.

However, spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and K Gowtham picked up 11 out of the 20 wickets and were well-supported by Nair, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravikumar Samarth -- who scored a fifty in each innings. Samarth, who's played all his cricket with Nair since the age of 12, had received his maiden India 'A' call-up before the series and Nair was mighty pleased with his pal's performance.

"I am very happy for Samarth. The way he batted and grabbed the opportunity was amazing. It was a great honour for me to be leading a side with players from different cultures and different backgrounds. That was a new experience for me and I am happy with the way the boys played," Nair said of his South Africa experience.

