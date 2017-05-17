Real name suspended Nacho in squad ahead of appeal result

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid have gambled on the Spanish soccer association's appeals committee ruling in their favour by naming suspended defender Nacho in a 20-man squad for the crucial trip to Celta Vigo on Wednesday, hoping his ban will be overturned.

Nacho, who scored with a quick free kick in Real's 4-1 win over Sevilla on Sunday, was booked in the 80th minute for arguing with an opponent, earning a suspension for completing a cycle of five yellow cards.

The federation's competition committee upheld the yellow card on Tuesday, leaving Real to turn to the appeals committee as a last resort. A decision is expected later on Wednesday.

Real are locked on 87 points with champions and leaders Barcelona at the top of the La Liga standings and can go three points clear at the top and close in on a first league title in five years if they win at Celta.

Defenders Pepe and Dani Carvajal are ruled out due to injury along with forwards James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale.

