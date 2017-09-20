Real Madrid stunned by last-gasp Sanabria header for Betis

Soccer Football - Santander La Liga - Real Madrid vs Real Betis - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 20, 2017 Real Betis' Javi Garcia and Zouhair Feddal celebrate their first goal as Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks on REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday as an inspired performance from their former goalkeeper Antonio Adan and a stoppage-time winner from Antonio Sanabria stunned the Liga champions.

Sanabria had an effort disallowed for offside in the final minute of normal time, but rose highest to head in a 94th-minute winner to secure a memorable backs-to-the-wall victory for Quique Setien’s side.

The defeat leaves Real Madrid without a win in their three home La Liga games this season and in seventh place in the table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Eibar 6-1 on Tuesday, their fifth straight win.

Atletico Madrid continued their undefeated start to the season with a 2-1 victory away to Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday to move up to third, while Sevilla’s 1-0 triumph at home to Las Palmas left the Andalusian outfit second on 13 points.

With Real Madrid having equalled Brazilian outfit Santos’s 54-year-old record of scoring in 73 consecutive games last time out against Real Sociedad, all the talk before kickoff was of the attacking prowess of Zinedine Zidane's side.

It was the visitors, however, who should have taken the lead as Sanabria saw an effort spectacularly cleared off the line after two minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, starting his first La Liga game of the season following suspension, saw a goalbound effort scrambled away sixty seconds later as an even opening 45 minutes had chances created and squandered at either end.

After the restart, however, it was a different story as Madrid laid siege to Adan’s goal.

Dani Carvajal and Gareth Bale both hit the woodwork, while Toni Kroos and Luka Modric were denied by the former Real youth team stopper, who frustrated the home crowd with a combination of athleticism and perceived time-wasting.

Ronaldo then snatched at a couple of presentable opportunities to dampen the mood inside the Bernabeu, and it was further soured when full back Marcelo hobbled off mid-way through the second half.

