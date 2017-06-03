Ravindra Jadeja turns pacer in nets to help Indian batsmen combat Mohammad Amir

What’s the story?

The media might be abuzz with stories about the alleged Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift, with new twists popping up with each passing day, but the Indian team, acting oblivious to the entire drama, has been silently practising their hearts out ahead of their Champions Trophy opener.



While the Indian team has always had bragging rights over Pakistan in ICC tournaments, their opening clash won’t be a cakewalk, especially because of the potent fast bowling line-up on the other side, Mohammad Amir in particular.



To combat the left-arm pacer, Virat Kohli & Co. devised a unique drill, asking spinner Ravindra Jadeja to turn into a pacer in the nets to simulate Amir’s deliveries.

Also read: ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Edgbaston ready to host India-Pakistan bilateral series





In case you didn’t know…

Having made a sensational comeback last year from the blot of spot-fixing, Mohammad Amir has been solid, if not spectacular, finding his place in the Pakistani side in all formats. His left-arm pace has been a cause of concern for India before, especially with the angle he creates to the right-hander, and his ability to extract prodigious late swing.



Amir gave a teaser of what he is capable of in the Asia Cup last year, picking up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina in quick succession to put India under immense pressure. He has along with the likes of Junaid Khan and Wahab Riaz, who have their own history of tormenting India.





The heart of the matter

To help the Indian team in their preparation for the marquee clash, Kohli asked Jadeja to bowl fast in the nets, to mimic the angle the Indian batsman will have to face against the Pakistani trio. Jadeja was seen bowling left arm over to MS Dhoni in the nets as well.



This is not the first time Kohli has used unconventional tactics to prepare against top left-arm pacers. During the Australia series, to combat the Mitchell Starc threat, Kohli plucked Aniket Choudhary out of obscurity and availed his services in the nets to prep the Indian batsmen.





What’s next?

Jadeja will be back to bowling his usual spin bowling, which, in fact, is also bowled at a fair clip, as India face off Pakistan in the mother of all cricket battles at Edgbaston on June 4.





Author’s Take

The unique drill devised by Kohli is a smart addition to his plans for preparing against the Pakistani team, and shows how seriously the team is taking its opposition. With no left-arm pacer in the Indian ranks, Kohli’s idea to bowl pace from Jadeja will help out the Indian batsmen cover their off-stump and judge which ball to play, and which one to leave. While Jadeja would have done his best to mimic Amir’s actual bowling patterns, it remains to be seen whether the star-studded Indian line-up can get the best out of themselves when Mohammad Amir sprints towards them with the white ball in hand.