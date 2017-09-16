Ravindra Jadeja replaces injured Axar Patel in ODI squad to face Australia

​

Jadeja was rested for the ODI series against Sri Lanka More

Ravindra Jadeja who was rested for the Sri Lanka ODI series will make a return to the ODI side for the first three matches against Australia.

He replaces Axar Patel who injured himself during training today. According to reports, the left arm spinner sprained his ankle while playing football while training with the team earlier today.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai,” the BCCI said.

“Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery,” they added.

Axar joins Shikhar Dhawan in the list of absentees for the first three ODIs. Dhawan had requested the team management to allow him to go back home to look after his ailing wife.

Axar, who performed exceptionally well will look to rehabilitate quickly and make a comeback to the side for the final two ODIs against the Kangaroos. He picked up six wickets in four games at an economy rate of 3.85 and was named the man of the match in the first ODI with a three-wicket haul to his name.

However, Jadeja, who was initially not picked, will look to make the most of his chance and cement his place in the ODI side once again. The world no. 2 Test bowlers has not been in great form in ODIs over the past few months and will look to turn things around against the Aussies.

Jadeja had a great outing against Australia in the four-match Test series earlier this year where India won 2-1.

He ended up as the highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets to his name in four matches at a phenomenal average of 18.56 with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

The first ODI will begin in the afternoon in Chennai on September 17.

India's squad for the first three ODIs:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzi Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami

​