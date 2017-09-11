Ravindra Jadeja posts frustrated tweet following India-Australia series snub, subsequently deletes it

What's the story?

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja has taken a slight dig at the BCCI in a cryptic tweet that he posted following his non-selection in the India squad for the first three ODIs of the limited-overs series against Australia. Jadeja though later deleted the tweet, which he seemed to have posted out of sheer frustration at not being picked in the squad.

In case you didn't know...

The BCCI announced the Indian squad to face Australia for the first three ODIs starting September 17. While Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were both not a part of the 16-member squad, pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were recalled.

The 16-member Indian squad to face Australia in the first three ODIs:

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

The heart of the matter

"The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the Board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested," chief selector MSK Prasad had said while announcing the squad, following which Jadeja posted the tweet given below:

"Make your comebacks stronger than your setbacks #rajputboy," was what the 28-year-old's tweet read.

What's next?

India will take on Australia in a 5-match ODI series followed by three T20Is as they look to continue their fine run of form after whitewashing Sri Lanka recently. As for Jadeja, he will have to watch the action from the comfort of his home.

Author's take

The decision to overlook Jadeja for the first three ODIs was a wise one by the selectors as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal performed admirably in Sri Lanka and deserve the opportunity to showcase their skill again. Regarding the tweet, it is clear that the left-arm spinner was clearly affected by the fact that he was not selected in the squad but he should have refrained from posting it on a public forum.

