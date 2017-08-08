Ravindra Jadeja No.1 bowler, all-rounder in latest ICC Test rankings

​

Ravindra Jadeja is now the No.1 bowler and all-rounder in the latest ICC Test rankings

After clinching the series against Sri Lanka with a massive innings victory at Colombo, Indian team players made giant strides in the latest ICC Test rankings released after the end of the England-South Africa Test at Manchester.

Ravindra Jadeja overtook Shakib Al Hasan to become the highest ranked all-rounder, while James Anderson displaced Ravichandran Ashwin from his second spot after a good showing at Manchester.

Rangana Herath and Dale Steyn slipped one spot each to reach the fifth and eighth spot respectively. Jadeja continued to stay atop the bowler’s rankings, being 15 point ahead of second placed Anderson.

Moeen Ali, the star performer for England in the Manchester Test, reached career-best rankings in batting, bowling and all-rounder lists; while he moved three positions to reach 21st spot in the batsmen’s rankings, he received the 18th spot in the bowlers rankings and fourth in the all-rounders’ list, after becoming the first player to score 250 runs and 25 wickets in a four-Test series.

Hashim Amla, who scored 30 and 83 in the Manchester Test, moved one spot upwards to reach the ninth spot, while teammate Jonny Bairstow made significant progress post his 99, reaching the seventh spot in the bowlers’ rankings.

Playing his 50th Test, Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored a 133 in the first innings at Colombo, ended on a career-high of 888 points, at third position, while Ajinkya Rahane, made a jump of six places, breaking into the top 10, after scoring 132 against the Lankans. KL Rahul, making a comeback from injury, moved two spots to reach a career-best 11th.

India's pace bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, moved up three places each, reaching the 20th and 22nd spot in the bowlers' rankings.

For hosts Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis jumped ten places to reach the 19th spot, while opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who was involved in a 190-run partnership with Mendis, gained 13 spots to reach 24.

Here are the complete lists:

Batsmen rankings

#1 Steve Smith (941)

#2 Joe Root (891)

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara (888)

#4 Kane Williamson (880)

#5 Virat Kohli (813)

#6 Ajinkya Rahane (776)

#7 Jonny Bairstow (772)

#8 Azhar Ali (769)

#9 Hashim Amla (764)

#10 David Warner (759)

Bowlers rankings

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (893)

#2 James Anderson (860)

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (842)

#4 Josh Hazlewood (826)

#5 Rangana Herath (817)

#6 Kagiso Rabada (785)

#7 Stuart Broad (775)

#8 Dale Steyn (763)

#9 Vernon Philander (751)

#10 Neil Wagner (745)

All-rounders rankings

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (438)

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (431)

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin (418)

#4 Moeen Ali (409)

#5 Ben Stokes (362)

