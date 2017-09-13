Rating the Bangladesh Test captains so far

​

​

Since their inaugural Test match back in 2000 as a Test playing nation, Bangladesh has come a long way and can lay claim to being a serious Test team, after years of struggle. Along the way, they have gone through 8 full time captains in total and needless to say, none of them have a good record if they are compared to captains of other nations.

However, it is important to point out that these men will always be part of Bangladesh's history as a cricketing nation. So let's see how they stack up against one another.

8 Khaled Mashud

​

With a 100% loss record across 12 Tests spanning a period of 3 years from 2002 to 2005, former wicket-keeper batsman Khaled Mashud will go down in history as Bangladesh’s worst captain, at least statistically.

Six of those defeats came in tough away tours to New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, while Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand beat them twice each at home. In spite of the poor record, it needs to be reiterated that the defeats were not only down to his captaincy.

The team did not have players who were capable of standing up for themselves at the international level. On the other hand, Mashud was probably one of the few world class players in the side and was regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers around during his time.

​

#7 Khaled Mahmud

​

All-rounder Khaled Mahmud became Bangladesh’s third captain and succeeded Kahled Mashud to the hot seat. However, his record was identical to Mashud’s save for the number of Tests. Mahmud recorded a 100% loss rate as well but he captained in 9 Tests.

That said, Mahmud’s captaincy saw Bangladesh push a major Test playing nation as far as possible when Pakistan escaped with a one wicket win in Multan back in 2003 and needless to say, his stint as captain might have been wholly different had they been able to take that final wicket.

Mahmud himself took 7 wickets in that Test and hence it can be said that his record is not a true reflection of his stint as Bangladesh Test captain. It could have been different.

​

6 Mohammad Ashraful

