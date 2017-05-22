Rashid Khan’s success story is Cricket’s version of ‘Slumdog Millionaire'

The success story of Afghanistan’s teenage sensation, Rashid Khan, is a lot similar to that of Jamal Malik, the protagonist of the 2008-starrer ‘Slumdog Millionaire’. The movie dealt with the story of an 18-year old boy from the slums of Mumbai who fought his way through crime, hardships and struggles to become a millionaire one day. Similar has been the case with Rashid Khan, an 18-year old boy from Nangarhar, who fought his way through a war-torn Afghan nation to become a million-dollar teenage cricket-star and possibly an icon.

Both stories have a similar plot to it; the only difference being we could see Malik’s life changing in the span of a couple of hours on the screen and it took us a year and a half to see Rashid’s life changing in reality. Rashid’s real-life story is nothing short of a fairy tale.

Beginning of the Journey

A year and a half ago, when Rashid made his international debut for Afghanistan in an ODI against Zimbabwe, he was just another ordinary associate player. However, within a short span of time, he has gone on to become the flag-bearer of Afghanistan cricket.

He has literally become the face of Afghan Cricket. Moreover, his performances and achievements over the past one year with the ball have been incredible. He mesmerised each and every one with his art of leg spin and his moment of fame arrived when he claimed his best T20I figures of 5/3 against Ireland earlier this year.

Rashid’s international exploits for Afghanistan led the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad to sign him for a whopping fee of 4 Crores in February earlier in the year. A month later, he was signed up by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for $60,000 to feature in 2017 edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Thus, a kid who used to play tennis ball cricket on the streets of Nangarhar, had become a ‘million dollar baby’ set to compete with the big boys of international cricket.

The New Chapter - IPL

On April 5th, 2017, Rashid Khan was about to become the first Afghan player to feature in IPL. The pressure was immense as everyone expected him to replicate his international T20 form in the IPL. He had made a name for himself with statistics of 40 wickets in 24 T20Is at an unbelievable average of 13.82. What was more commendable was his economy rate which stood at an impressive 6.07.

It was not that he had only been successful while playing against Associate nations. One should not forget that he was the second highest wicket-taker in the ICC World T20 last year where he claimed 11 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 16.63. That was the first time when he proved he was no ordinary bowler. His exploits in the ODI and T20I series against Ireland a year after proved to be the turning point in his career that fetched him an IPL contract.

Rashid didn't have to wait long as became the first ever Afghan player to play an IPL match in the opening encounter of IPL 2017 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Batting first, the Sunrisers posted a massive total of 207/4. RCB also began the chase on a flying note scoring 50 odd runs in the first 5 overs.

A moment to savour for Afghanistan

The time had come and Rashid was summoned by his Sunrisers skipper David Warner to get them the much needed breakthrough in the last over of the power play. The result was a pretty familiar sight as a terrific googly breached the defence of Mandeep Singh and crashed straight into the stumps. There was Rashid Khan with his first ever IPL wicket. The joy was immense for him as he was also the first ever Afghan player to claim an IPL wicket.

